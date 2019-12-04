Privitar Joins AWS Partner Network Global Startups Program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Privitar, whose software protects customers’ sensitive personal data so enterprises can extract the maximum value from the data they collect and manage, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startups Program, furthering its status as an APN Advanced Technology Partner. The APN Global Startups Program is a unique, “white glove” support and go-to-market program for selected startup APN Partners to build on their AWS expertise, better serve shared customers and accelerate growth.

Privitar CEO Jason du Preez said, “Our relationship with AWS and participation in the APN Global Startups Program enables our shared customers to leverage AWS’s powerful services and components, along with our data-privacy technologies, to accelerate their data platform roadmaps while taking an uncompromising position on data privacy.”

To be selected for the APN Global Startups Program, Privitar met pre-defined criteria that included: clearly demonstrating market fit for an innovative enterprise technology product; backing and recommendation from a top-tier venture capital firm; and a strategic commitment to building its AWS and cloud expertise.

With Privitar’s powerful data privacy software, enterprises can accelerate data provisioning and leverage their customers’ sensitive personal data to gain data-driven insights over intuition and experience. Customers are freed to innovate, accelerate time-to-market, acquire customers and enhance customer experience, and improve outcomes that grow revenues, reduce costs and increase profitability. Privitar and AWS share top-tier enterprise clients in banking, healthcare and government bodies, including the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom.

“The Privitar solutions, running on AWS, give us a single, consistent way of de-identifying data across our organization,” said Stuart Gunson, Senior Project Manager of NHS Digital.

The APN Global Startup Program enables qualifying companies to gain product design wins, visibility, exposure, leads, and commercial opportunities made possible with exclusive APN resources. It also offers dedicated Startup Partner Development Managers (PDM) with deep AWS knowledge and startup business experience to guide members in their growth journey with APN. By becoming an APN Global Startup Partner, Privitar will receive a range of benefits including a tailor-made plan with a selection of AWS services and APN programs, promotion support to drive visibility and awareness, and resources for helping Privitar sell and deploy innovative solutions on behalf of AWS shared end-customers.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program helping partners build a successful AWS-based business, by helping organizations build, market, and sell their offerings. The APN provides valuable business, technical, and marketing support, to help startups achieve exponential growth.

About Privitar

Privitar software enables customers worldwide to safely and efficiently extract maximum value from their sensitive data without compromising data privacy. Established in 2014, Privitar is headquartered in London and has offices in New York, Boston, Paris, Munich and Singapore. Privitar raised $40m in a Series B funding round led by Accel in June 2019. Privitar also raised $16m in a Series A funding round in July 2017, with support from existing investors IQ Capital, 24 Haymarket and Illuminate Financial and new funding from Partech, CME Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.