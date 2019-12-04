Orano Formalizes Its Partnership in Uzbekistan With a Joint Venture

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

The General Meeting of founders took place on December 3, 2019 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in the presence of representatives from the State Committee on Geology and Mineral resources (GosComGeology) and Orano, formalizing therefore the creation of a joint venture.

The Uzbek-French joint venture is named “Nurlikum Mining” LLC, with 51% held by Orano and 49% held by GosComGeology. Located in Tashkent, Nurlikum Mining will operate mineral exploration and mining activities in the country, in particular in the Djengeldi areas at the heart of the uranium-rich province of Kyzylkum.

This major accomplishment occurred following the signature of a strategic partnership agreement with the Uzbek State, represented by the State Committee on Geology and Mineral resources on September 4, 2019.

This concretizes the willingness of the founders to build a strong and trustful partnership to work together on uranium mining projects in Uzbekistan. Once the exploration permits will be granted, the first works in the field are planned to commence in the first half of 2020.

