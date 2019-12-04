Infiniti Helped an Apparel Manufacturing Company to Sign a $1.2 Million Deal with One of the Leading E-Commerce Companies in the US | Read the Complete Success Story on Market Intelligence Engagement for In-Depth Insights

Infiniti Helped an Apparel Manufacturing Company to Sign a $1.2 Million Deal with One of the Leading E-Commerce Companies in the US

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market intelligence engagement. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti’s market intelligence engagement helped an apparel manufacturing company to gain a strategic advantage and drive profitability.

The US apparel manufacturing industry has evolved greatly over the past few years, and technology continues to be a major catalyst for change. In addition, the rise of fast fashion and adoption of direct-to-consumer model by apparel manufacturers are expected to drive the growth of the apparel manufacturing industry. However, the hyper-competitive and dynamic nature of the apparel manufacturing industry demands companies to keep pace with the changing trends and consumer behavior. Also, undertaking cost-cutting initiatives and raising productivity have become imperative for companies in the apparel manufacturing industry to gain a competitive advantage.

Business Challenges Faced: The client is an apparel manufacturing company based out of the United States. The hyper-competitive and fickle nature of the US apparel manufacturing industry made it difficult for the client to adapt to market changes and transformations. In addition, changing consumer needs and rising market trends necessitated the client to innovate their product offerings. The client’s inability to meet the industry demands resulted in huge losses for the company. The company even witnessed a decline in their market share by 13%. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

Other key challenges that the client encountered include:

Rising demand for improved efficiency, quality, and speed

Evolving needs and demands of consumers

Inventory management hurdles

“Gaining a leading edge in today's competitive marketplace continue to be one of the top challenges of companies operating in the apparel manufacturing industry. Our market intelligence solutions can help you to stay ahead of the growing challenges in the market and yield huge profits,” says a market intelligence expert from Infiniti Research.

The Solution Offered: Infiniti’s market intelligence engagement comprised of a market research study, competitive intelligence engagement, demand management study, market opportunity assessment, and customer intelligence engagement.

Infiniti’s market intelligence engagement helped the apparel manufacturing firm to:

Analyze the potential market trends and industry developments in the US apparel manufacturing industry

Identify business gaps and understand areas of differentiation

Understand the changing needs and demands of their customers

Group customers with similar demands together and personalize approaches for them

Build a contingency plan to better prepare for unexpected and seasonal changes in product demand

Enhance operational efficiency and speed up their apparel production process

Sign a $1.2 million deal with one of the leading e-commerce companies in the United States

