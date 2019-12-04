Slalom and AWS Announce Launch Centers to Help Enterprises Accelerate Business Transformation and Modernize IT Services

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Slalom, announced a new multi-year, global, strategic collaboration relationship, to build joint AWS | Slalom Launch Centers (Launch Centers) that will accelerate customers’ migration to the cloud and help them modernize their IT services. As part of the relationship, three Launch Centers will initially open in Seattle, Chicago, and Atlanta with plans to open more centers around the world within in the next three years. The Launch Centers will help customers to accelerate their IT modernization and migration strategies to achieve fully optimized, cloud based operating models.

As enterprises embark on a journey to become cloud-native and derive the business benefits from moving to the cloud, they must transform not only their workforce, processes, and operating model, but also modernize critical applications in their portfolios while retiring technical debt. Migrating and moving workloads to the cloud from legacy data centers can be complex and time intensive, as enterprises typically do not have the required technical resources or expertise to handle the transition, and they need to focus their resources on driving their core businesses. To help solve this, the Launch Centers uniquely combine AWS Professional Services, a global team of AWS experts who help customers reach their desired outcomes with the cloud, with Slalom business transformation, software engineering, and analytics capabilities to address these customer transformations. Mutual AWS and Slalom customers can temporarily relocate their IT teams to work from designated Launch Centers, to reap the benefits of working directly with experts in a secure, immersive, collaborative environment that enables a culture of innovation and learning.

The Launch Centers will provide a variety of offerings, including expediting customers’ initial digital launches to the AWS Cloud, and a customized approach to scale their competencies and processes for the future on AWS. The AWS and Slalom multi-disciplinary experts can deliver a comprehensive path to the cloud, taking customers through a series of steps, from defining their business strategies and building their cloud migration roadmaps, to optimizing their move to the cloud and implementing a modernized approach for ongoing operational excellence. They will also guide customers through business rationalization and organizational change management, as well as help them to overcome technical readiness concerns, by providing training on how to manage their infrastructure.

“For more than a decade, we’ve been collaborating with AWS and have supported their vision, betting the future of Slalom on the cloud,” said Mike Cowden, President of Slalom Build. “Our expanded relationship with AWS is a differentiated approach to building and operating solutions on the cloud, helping our customers experience the value of modern technology first-hand while accelerating business outcomes.”

“Enterprises are looking to achieve their target business outcomes faster by transitioning to a modern, optimized, cloud-based model,” said Todd Weatherby AWS VP of Professional Services. “The AWS | Slalom Launch Centers (Launch Centers) will help enterprises around the world to transition their organizations, processes, applications, and infrastructure quickly, using best practices and a unique, immersive experience. The Launch Centers offer enterprises the tools to make the transition to the cloud, with the confidence of having Slalom’s proven consulting and technical skills and AWS’s leading cloud services and migration experience supporting them.”

LG Electronics Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in 140 locations and a workforce of over 70,000 around the world. “Slalom is a great partner with deep expertise building cloud native systems on AWS,” said Sang Yeob Park, LG CNS Build Center Leader. “Working together with Slalom in their immersive model helps businesses leverage the cloud to realize and accelerate a digital first strategy.”

Avis Budget Group is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, operating three of the most recognized brands in the industry through Avis, Budget, and Zipcar, the world’s leading car-sharing network. “Once you get both feet into this kind of an offering, you feel, for the first time, like you are limitless,” says Christopher Cerruto, Vice President of Global Architecture, Analytics and BI at Avis Budget Group, “Business is driving the decisions and technology is helping us get there quickly. The Slalom team was instrumental in helping us build on AWS.”

