UPMEM Recognized for Its Innovations in the Semiconductor Industry

GRENOBLE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UPMEM announced today that the company has been recognized for its Processing-in-Memory (PIM) technology innovations, which allow big data and AI applications to run 20 times faster and with 10 times less energy. This comes on the heels of the first public release of its PIM acceleration solution earlier this year. The company is also announcing its recent collaboration with Orange Labs, the R&D branch of the global leading telecommunication operator, to use PIM (Processing in-Memory) chips as security amplifiers for IoT and edge processing.

UPMEM was recently selected as one of the top 100 most inventive French startups in a list published in Forbes magazine last month. Also last month, UPMEM won the award of excellence at the K-Global 2019 Forum organized by KIC Silicon Valley.

UPMEM’s CEO Gilles Hamou will be part of a panel titled Silicon & Hardware Advances Driving Capabilities at the Edge, taking place at the Edge Computing World conference on December 11 at 2 p.m. local time.

“This year was marked by a few milestones as we are getting closer to our general availability, and we are pleased to see the customer demand and the partner involvement in our journey,” said Gilles Hamou, UPMEM CEO. “Our recent wins prove that the industry understands the need for a silicon-based technology, which, by putting CPUs right in the middle of data and reducing data movement, saves time and improves efficiency while leveraging existing server architecture and memory technologies.”

About UPMEM

UPMEM is bringing to market an ultra-efficient, scalable and programmable PIM technology that allows drastic reduction of data movement in the computing node for data-intensive applications in the data center and at the edge. UPMEM was founded in 2015, with headquarters in Grenoble, France, and a network of partners from Asia to the U.S. The team combines both entrepreneurial and technical expertise, ranging from processor architecture, software design, and low-level application workloads. Among UPMEM investors are Western Digital, Partech, C4 Ventures, Supernova Invest, and the French Tech Innovation agency.