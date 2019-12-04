T.Y. Lin International Acquires The Municipal Infrastructure Group Ltd. (TMIG) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T.Y. Lin International (TYLI), a globally recognized full-service infrastructure consulting firm, announces the acquisition of The Municipal Infrastructure Group Ltd. (TMIG). Based in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada, TMIG is a private civil engineering consulting practice dedicated to creating healthy and sustainable communities through innovation and technical excellence.

Founded in 2003, TMIG has earned a prominent reputation in the water, community building, and transportation infrastructure sector. TMIG’s long-standing base of public and private clients includes municipalities, conservation authorities, provincial and federal governments, and land development proponents. Additional services include municipal engineering, land development engineering, water resources engineering, transportation planning, and construction administration.

TYLI’s acquisition of TMIG allows diversification beyond the firm’s core transportation business, using TMIG’s expertise to expand into the water markets within Canada and across TYLI’s base of operation in the United States. In addition, the acquisition provides TYLI with a platform in one of North America’s most vibrant and fast-growing markets. The Greater Toronto Area includes the largest city in Canada, with over 6.8 million residents, and presents a distinct opportunity for expanding the firm’s core transportation services.

“By combining the local knowledge and expertise of The Municipal Infrastructure Group Ltd. with T.Y. Lin International’s global presence and experience in the design of transportation infrastructure, including bridges, highways, and rail and transit systems, we are able to provide greatly enhanced support and value for our clients across Canada and the United States,” said Matthew G. Cummings, P.E., President and Chief Executive Officer of TYLI Group. “It is my great pleasure to welcome the talented staff of The Municipal Infrastructure Group Ltd. to the T.Y. Lin International family.”

A culture of excellence, service, and innovation also makes TMIG an ideal fit with TYLI’s reputation for delivering some of the world’s most challenging and complex projects.

“TMIG is known for our ability to see beyond the limits of conventional engineering practices, responsiveness to our clients’ needs, and delivery of high-quality, responsible design solutions. None of this will change as we join T.Y. Lin International,” said Mark Tarras, P.Eng., Chairman of TMIG. “Moving forward, our clients will receive the same dedication to excellence they have come to expect from us. What is now enhanced is our ability to provide a wider array of services, including signature bridge design and tunneling, through our partnership with the technical experts from T.Y. Lin International and its affiliate firms.”

TMIG has contributed to many innovative projects in and around the Greater Toronto Area. A number of these projects have been recognized by the Ontario Public Works Association, American Public Works Association, Consulting Engineers Ontario, Association of Consulting Engineering Companies Canada, and Canadian Society of Landscape Architects.

A signature project for TMIG was the East Bayfront redevelopment on the Toronto waterfront, for which TMIG provided full engineering services, including design and contract administration, for the roads, water mains, sanitary sewers, storm sewers, and stormwater management measures, with enhanced focus on a prioritized public realm.

Current projects include the Lakeview Village redevelopment, situated on the Mississauga waterfront at the site of a former coal-fired power plant. Lakeview is among the most anticipated developments in Canada, slated for transformation into a vibrant, mixed-use, sustainable community. TMIG’s scope of work includes the planning and design of stormwater, water and wastewater features, transportation, and sustainability that spans vacuum waste, district energy, and other smart city technologies.

David Scott, P.Eng., formerly President of TMIG, joins TYLI as an important member of the firmwide leadership team and will serve as Regional Director for T.Y. Lin International Canada. TMIG will now conduct business as The Municipal Infrastructure Group Ltd., a T.Y. Lin International Company.

About T.Y. Lin International:

Founded in 1954, T.Y. Lin International is a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting firm committed to providing innovative, cost-effective, constructible designs for the global infrastructure market. With more than 3,000 employees working in offices throughout the Americas and Asia, the firm provides support on projects of varying size and complexity. For more information about the company, please visit www.tylin.com.

About The Municipal Infrastructure Group Ltd.:

The Municipal Infrastructure Group (TMIG) is a civil engineering consulting practice engaged by both the public and private sectors to support the growth and well-being of communities. TMIG leads design and construction projects with an unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. For more information about the company, please visit www.tmig.ca.