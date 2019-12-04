Falkonry and Siemens to Showcase Their New Combined Predictive Operations Capabilities at the 34th International Maintenance Conference (IMC 2019)

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Falkonry, Inc., the leading enabler of predictive operations for Global 2000 companies, today announced that Falkonry and Siemens will be showcasing their new combined predictive maintenance capabilities for industrial operations at next week’s IMC 2019 in Marco Island, Florida. In the Siemens booth, the companies will be featuring a joint demo that illustrates how maintenance and process engineers can automatically discover patterns in time series data and reduce maintenance cost by predicting operational events. In addition, Falkonry will be demonstrating its Edge Analyzer for deploying predictive analytic models at the edge for real-time predictions from live streaming data.

Details:

Date: December 9-12, 2019

Event: The 34th International Maintenance Conference (IMC 2019)

Venue: JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort in Marco Island, FL

Booth #: Siemens Booth #200

About the Demonstrations

The joint Siemens-Falkonry demo will showcase the integration of Siemens XHQ operational intelligence software with the Falkonry LRS machine learning system. As part of Siemens Digital Industries, the XHQ software is an enterprise operational intelligence software that provides a consistent, coherent means to analyze and view all critical business and operational data from disparate sources. Siemens XHQ customers can benefit from native integration with Falkonry LRS to deploy predictive analytics and connect to any historian or enterprise asset management systems.

Falkonry will also be demonstrating the Falkonry Edge Analyzer at the show. Edge Analyzers enable predictive analytics models to be deployed at the edge, with minimal resource requirements, in remote or mobile environments.

About Falkonry

Falkonry is the leading enabler of predictive operations for Global 2000 companies looking to achieve significant improvements in the uptime, yield, quality and safety of their operations. Falkonry’s “pre-packaged” machine learning system, Falkonry LRS, enables operations teams to discover, explain and predict behaviors that matter, without requiring data scientists. The product, which can be easily scaled across the enterprise either on-premises, in the cloud or on the edge, has proven to deliver initial results in as little as three weeks, enabling customers to save several millions of dollars annually in operating costs and achieve a 5-10 times annual ROI. For more information about Falkonry and its offerings, please visit www.falkonry.com.