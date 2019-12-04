Northern Territory of Australia’s Supreme and Local Courts Go Live with Tyler Technologies’ Odyssey Solution

DARWIN, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Australia PTY LTD, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL), announced that the Supreme Court and Local Court of the Northern Territory of Australia have successfully implemented Tyler’s Odyssey® case management system across the civil jurisdiction of both courts.

The latest milestone follows the successful implementation of Odyssey in the Northern Territory Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NTCAT) in 2017. Following this implementation, the courts will no longer be creating paper court files, and judges will be able to access files digitally from the bench and in chambers, increasing access and improving efficiency.

“The courts’ civil implementation is another step on the road to the Northern Territory being the first completely digital jurisdiction in Australia,” said Chris Cox, executive director of Courts and Tribunals at the Department of Attorney-General and Justice in the Northern Territory. “We are looking forward to commencing the configuration of the criminal jurisdiction in early 2020.”

The Supreme Court and Local Court will improve efficiency as a result of the transition from paper case files to digital files, contributing to the automation of many processes within the court system.

“We’re pleased to support the Northern Territory as it becomes a fully digital jurisdiction,” said Simon Kelso, director of business development for Tyler Australia. “We anticipate continued success through the configuration of Odyssey for civil cases and look forward to the upcoming deployment of Odyssey in the criminal jurisdiction.”

Tyler’s territory-wide implementation of Odyssey serves a large geographic part of Australia. The implementation builds on the experience of Odyssey deployments in more than 1,000 counties across 30 states, which serve more than 45% of the U.S. population. The Odyssey solution accurately handles millions of court case transactions every week.

