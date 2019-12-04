NuScale Applauds NRC-CNSC Collaboration

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 15, 2019 the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to increase the efficiency of the technical reviews of advanced reactor and small modular reactor (SMR) technologies. Today, John Hopkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale Power, issued the following statement in response to the memorandum:

“NuScale Power supports the NRC-CNSC collaboration on regulatory reviews, and specifically applauds the mention of NuScale as a technology of interest in this collaboration. Based on our experience chairing the World Nuclear Association’s Cooperation in Reactor Design Evaluation and Licensing (CORDEL) Working Group Small Modular Reactor Task Force (SMRTF), we have championed industry efforts to harmonize licensing and regulatory processes and we can affirm the benefits of this collaboration first-hand. We believe the long-term NRC-CNSC goal of achieving common review and acceptance is a critical step forward for the advanced nuclear industry, and we welcome working with both entities as NuScale progresses towards the approval of its SMR plant technology in the United States and Canada.”

NuScale’s technology is the world’s first and only SMR to undergo design certification review by the NRC. In July 2019, the NRC completed the second and third phases of review of the company’s revolutionary SMR plant design and remains on track to complete all phases by September 2020. NuScale plans to have the first submittal of its Vendor Design Review to the CNSC by the end of 2019.

​​​​​About NuScale Power

NuScale Power has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, and other process heat applications. This groundbreaking small modular reactor (SMR) design features a fully factory-fabricated NuScale Power Module™ capable of generating 60 MW of electricity using a safer, smaller, and scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology. NuScale's scalable design – a power plant can house up to 12 individual power modules – offers the benefits of carbon-free energy and reduces the financial commitments associated with gigawatt-sized nuclear facilities. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company with a 60-year history in commercial nuclear power.

