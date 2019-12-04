Kit Check Includes Codonics Safe Label System as Partner in “Works With Kit Check” Program

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kit Check, the leader in automated medication management solutions for hospitals, today announced that Codonics, the leader in patient safety and image documentation solutions, will be part of the “Works With Kit Check” program, a medication intelligence platform enabling hospital technology to make use of pre-tagged drug information. Codonics solutions will be capable of reading pre-tagged drugs and seamlessly accessing those drugs’ data from the “Works With Kit Check” platform.

Both Kit Check and Codonics will be at the 54th ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition in Las Vegas from 12/8 to 12/12, with Kit Check at Booth #1419 and Codonics at Booth #1929. They will also be presenting together on 12/10 at 12 p.m. on “Closing Gaps in the Chain of Medication Custody” at Kit Check’s booth.

Codonics FDA-approved Safe Label System will integrate with Kit Check’s medication intelligence platform to create an overall solution across hospital pharmacies, resulting in healthcare organizations having greater oversight to maximize safety and compliance to standards. Once removed from the anesthesia dispensing cabinet, Safe Label System visually and audibly identifies the drug-in-hand and produces a Joint Commission-compliant syringe label that can be read into the electronic medical record (EMR), helping to electronically reduce errors made during the selection, preparation and administration of medications. Combined, the two technologies will create the only solution that provides connectivity and visibility across the entire pharmaceutical ecosystem, from the manufacturing facility to the hospital to the patient.

“Becoming part of the ‘Works With Kit Check’ program further exhibits our commitment to safety, compliance and consistency in medication management,” said Mike Kolberg, General Manager and VP of Sales, Codonics. “Our partnership will provide pharmacies with complete visibility, from manufacturing all the way to the patient, creating an industry-leading approach to the chain of custody.”

“Works With Kit Check” is designed to help hospital pharmacy decision makers easily identify the medication packaging, RFID labeling and inventory management products and services that are compatible with Kit Check’s medication inventory tracking and automated tray processing system. The “Works With Kit Check” badge lets users know that a pre-tagged medication will be compatible with Kit Check and other partner’s systems such as Codonics Safe Label System.

Kit Check is a leader in RFID-based medication inventory tracking and automated tray processing in use at more than 500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada with 85 million tagged medications scanned by customer hospitals. Codonics is a global corporation, providing the healthcare industry with some of the most advanced patient safety and medical imaging products on the market today. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Codonics is represented in more than 110 countries with over 50,000 product installations.

“Within the hospital, medication administration errors are not an option,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder at Kit Check. “As hospitals of all sizes aim to improve patient safety and deliver quality care, Kit Check is pleased to partner with Codonics and empower medication intelligence throughout the hospital and pharmacy supply chain with simplicity, visibility and predictability. I am confident that together we will help hospitals reach their goal of providing the safest, most secure delivery of medication.”

To learn more about Kit Check’s solutions, please visit them online at kitcheck.com. To learn more about Codonics, please visit them online at codonics.com.

About Kit Check™

Kit Check is the leading provider of automated medication management solutions for hospital pharmacies. Our solutions blend powerful machine learning and advanced tracking technology to streamline medication inventory, workflow, and auditing processes, and help hospital pharmacies cut costs, reduce risk, and get more done. To date, our more than 500 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have tracked over 85 million medications using Kit Check’s RFID product. Bluesight™ for Controlled Substances software is currently in use in more than 100 hospitals including full health system implementations, with 5 million cases tracked. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.

About Codonics

Codonics® is a global business and provides the medical industry with the most advanced patient safety and medical imaging products in the world from their headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio. Since 1982, Codonics has experienced exciting growth and award-winning achievements. Codonics is represented in 110 countries with more than 50,000 product installations in renowned, cutting-edge medical facilities throughout the world. Today, Safe Label System® is recognized as a standard of care in the world’s leading hospitals and has been honored with the 2014 Medical Design Excellence Award (MDEA), the medical technology industry’s most prestigious award for groundbreaking product innovation, and Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Award for Medication Management Solutions. To learn more, visit www.codonics.com.