Datto Selects Aligned Energy for Ongoing Expansion

WEST JORDAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aligned Energy, a leading data center provider offering innovative, sustainable and adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions for cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers, announces today that Datto, Inc., the leading global provider of IT solutions delivered through managed service providers (MSPs), has selected Aligned’s Salt Lake Metro data center for its ongoing expansion. Datto offers business continuity and disaster recovery, networking, business management, and file backup and sync solutions that empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to compete in vertical markets across the globe.

“Datto protects data for businesses around the world, and our recent growth has been driven by the ongoing surge of small business IT,” states William Speirs, Ph.D., Vice President of Infrastructure Engineering Technology at Datto. “We were looking for a partner we could grow with, and Aligned’s adaptable data center platform provides the flexibility to accommodate the scale and densification of our environment. Aligned’s rapid deployment model enabled a seamless migration into their facility, eliminating risk and minimizing any impact on our business operations.”

Aligned’s West Jordan data center is strategically located to provide robust, high-speed connectivity infrastructure and access to a wide range of carriers and telecommunications providers. Datto is now able to expand its service capabilities and footprint, as well as add additional redundancy.

Additionally, Aligned’s patented, award-winning data center cooling technology, Delta Cube (Delta³), which is purpose-built to support high, mixed, and variable power densities, allows Datto to initiate at one density profile and scale up as needed to 50 kW per rack within the same footprint — all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and utilizing up to 80% less energy and 85% less water. Combined with Aligned’s patented CACTUS® unit, an air-cooled adiabatic assisted cooling system, this cooling solution delivers efficiency at any load, in any climate, and regardless of location to support Datto’s sustainability objectives.

“Leveraging our adaptive data center platform and dynamic infrastructure, Datto now has the ability to easily scale as its business continues to expand,” says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Energy. “There are budgetary risks and scheduling challenges associated with a major data center migration. However, thanks to our capital structure, operational processes and staff, and best-in-class partners, we were able to provide Datto with a comfort level of stability and support, as well as an adaptive data center environment ready for service in just three months.”

For more information about Aligned and its Salt Lake Metro data center, visit: https://www.alignedenergy.com/data-centers/salt-lake-city/.

About Aligned Energy

Aligned Energy is an infrastructure technology company that offers adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions to cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving reliability and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.alignedenergy.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.