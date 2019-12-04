BAE Systems Achieves Amazon Web Services Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency

BAE Systems has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Disaster Response & Public Safety Competency, indicating the company’s proven ability to help its customers leverage the power of AWS to protect the public in disaster preparation, response, and recovery. (Photo: Team Rubicon)

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems, a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), has achieved AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency status, recognition of the company’s proven ability to help its customers leverage the power of AWS to protect the public in disaster preparation, response, and recovery.

BAE Systems Geospatial eXploitation Products™ (GXP®) Group utilizes AWS services to enhance first responder and community readiness through cloud-based geospatial software solutions. The company deploys this technology on secure, reliable, and highly available AWS infrastructure to deliver disaster and public safety data and analytics tools for emergency situations. This new designation illustrates BAE Systems’ technical proficiency and commitment to supporting its customers leading up to, during, and after natural and man-made disasters.

“Our cloud-hosted GXP solutions enable first responders and the humanitarian assistance disaster relief community to plan and execute their rescue operations safely and more effectively,” said Michael Zipperer, product manager for BAE Systems GXP. “In high-stress situations where every second counts, our goal is to provide these brave men and women with the data and tools they need to get the job done, and AWS infrastructure provides the backbone for delivering this mission-critical geospatial information.”

Achieving the AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency differentiates BAE Systems as an APN member that provides specialized, demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with implementing workloads focused on Public Safety & Disaster Response Data and Analytics Tools.

“We’re proud to have achieved this designation as a recognition of our commitment to safety and security,” said Ravi Ravichandran, chief technology officer for BAE Systems’ Intelligence & Security business. “We look forward to continuing to work with Amazon Web Services to innovate cloud-based solutions that will enhance our customers’ ability to prepare for and respond to disasters.”

For additional information about GXP® solutions, visit https://www.baesystems.com/gxp.

BAE Systems delivers a broad range of services and solutions enabling militaries and governments to successfully carry out their respective missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify APN Consulting and Technology Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.