Envistacom Awarded $47 Million Multi-year Task Order by U.S. Army for Deployable SATCOM Terminals

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envistacom today announced a $47.8 million, three-year award to support the Deployable Ku Band Earth Terminal (DKET) program managed by the U.S. Army’s Product Manager Satellite Communications (PdM SATCOM). The task order was awarded under the Deployable Adaptive Global Responder Support (DAGRS) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract worth up to $480 million over five years. Envistacom will provide installation, training, relocation, integration, and upgrades for new, legacy and existing DKETs, DKET LT (“Lite” version) and mobile DKET (MKET).

PdM SATCOM is responsible for the Army's tactical multi-channel satellite ground and commercial terminal programs and Envistacom will help upgrade existing terminals, as well as spares, new terminals, installation, relocations and necessary interface equipment and services. Additionally, the new deployable SATCOM terminal antennas provided by Envistacom will be multi-band capable, operating in Ku, Ka and X-Band frequencies.

“Envistacom will help support the Army’s PdM SATCOM achieve its modernization goals through the implementation of virtualization, and other new technologies,” said Nelson Santini, Senior Vice President of Sales at Envistacom. “We have built a strong rapport with the Army, and we are pleased to be selected for such an important program providing satellite transmission capability within the Department of Defense global network for almost 20 years.”

The DKET is the backbone of long-haul transmissions for the U.S. African Command (AFRICOM) and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), with over 80 DKETs deployed to support multiple areas of operation (AOs). DKET provides intra-country communications within and between regional commands globally, and inter-theater communications with reach back capabilities to other countries and continents.

ABOUT ENVISTACOM, LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Envistacom provides intelligence operations, cyber and communications solutions to the U.S. DoD and coalition partners in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities. Customers rely on Envistacom for rapid-response, secure technology solutions and subject-matter expertise to support mission critical operations. With an “A” team of former military leaders and domain experts located in 11 countries, and multiple IDIQ contract vehicles worth over $55 billion, Envistacom is a Disadvantaged Women-Owned Small Businesses (DWOSB) and trusted partner in protecting military, civilians and critical infrastructure around the world.