Fuze to Modernize Communications and Power Digital Transformation for the Los Angeles Angels

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, will replace the 20 year-old legacy infrastructure for the Los Angeles Angels with a cloud-based solution to enhance workflow efficiencies and improve call quality across the organization, which will ultimately help drive ticket sales.

“As we explored technology options to update our 20 year-old legacy infrastructure, we needed a long-term partner who was as committed to a successful deployment and adoption as we were,” said Al Castro, Director of Information Services for the Los Angeles Angels. “Proven in the enterprise to champion global brands like ours, Fuze’s offerings aligned with our requirements for a communications platform, including superior call quality, a strong mobile experience, real-time network monitoring, and its own technology stack and data analytics.”

Fuze will be modernizing the antiquated legacy infrastructure currently used by the Los Angeles Angels to enable their employees to communicate beyond traditional voice and email. Purpose-built for the enterprise, Fuze is well positioned to support the Los Angeles Angels with a seamless, wall-to-wall communications and collaboration experience that automates traditionally manual tasks, improving productivity and engagement across the organizations’ entire workforce.

“At Fuze, we are deeply committed to supporting major enterprises like the iconic Los Angeles Angels as they embrace digital transformation,” said Colin Doherty, CEO at Fuze. “We are proud to support and partner with the Los Angeles Angels as they modernize their business and create more efficient workflows for game days and beyond.”

About the Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels joined Major League Baseball as an expansion team in 1961 and have since gone on to win nine American League Western Division Championships, host three All-Star games and capture the 2002 World Series Championship. Over its 59-year history, the franchise also boasts five MVP’s, two Cy Young winners, three Rookie of the Year winners, 38 Rawlings Gold Glove winners and 157 All-Stars. Visit the Angels online at www.Angels.com, follow on Twitter and Instagram @Angels and like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Angels. For media information, visit www.angelspressbox.com.

About Fuze

Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise. Our intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading cloud voice for the enterprise. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device. Founded in 2006, Fuze is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices around the world. For more information, visit fuze.com