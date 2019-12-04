Clientron POS Terminal Won the Taiwan Excellence Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year 

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 28th Taiwan Excellence Award ceremony was held in the afternoon of Nov. 27 in Taipei. Clientron, a smart retail IoT solution leading provider, won the jury's affirmation again with their "multi-functional integrated POS system" featuring innovative mechanism structure design, security, environmental protection and energy saving concepts. For the fifth consecutive year, Clientron has been selected through the jury’s rigorous review in the rating items of "Creative Innovation", "Product Design", "Manufacturing Quality", "International Marketing" and "Made in Taiwan ". This fifth consecutive award not only demonstrates Clientron's outstanding technology innovation but also proves their product design capabilities in optimizing user experience.

Clientron has been focused on product applications of smart retail trend and strives to help customers improve their operational efficiency with smart digital technology for many years. The award-winning PST650 series is a 15” 4:3 multi-function PCAP touch POS system with built-in printer, which is designed with high-performance & low-power platform and compliant with the latest ErP standard. The exquisite and beautiful dual color streamline chassis design can easily blend into the interior design aesthetics of various stores. Designed with a unique innovation and flexible foot stand, PST650 is compatible with various brands’ high-speed thermal receipt printers which are hidden in the foot stand. The innovative screwless mortise and tenon joint back cover design of the stand not only makes installation simple and maintenance easy, but also the flexible design allows for a variety of peripheral devices expansion on both sides of the screen. The whole system greatly improves cashier operation convenience and work efficiency by space-saving design and reducing external cable connection.

Kelly Wu, president & CEO of Clientron, said "The Taiwan Excellence Award has long been touted as the Oscars of Taiwan industry. It has been highly valued by Taiwan domestic and international companies. Winning the award for the fifth consecutive year is a great encouragement for all Clientron employees and also validates their long-term hard work. We are deeply grateful to all national jury members for affirming our innovative value and we also aspire to keep improving ourselves. This award-winning multi-functional integrated POS system has once again validated our R&D technology and the value of innovative design for the Smart Retail IoT application. We will keep on working hard to expand our global sales and marketing so the global buyers can see the true power of Taiwan's technology."

With the intensification of the IoT technology, Clientron will continue our efforts in the field of smart retail IoT applications to help customers solve the problems of "electronic payment", "safety of sales data transactions", " competitive market pressures ", and "corporate management needs." Clientron will provide smart retail solutions with variety and quality for the retail and hospitality industries to meet customers’ various service demands.

The PST650 Printer POS Terminal features highlight:

Embedded selectable 260 mm/sec High-Speed thermal printer

Easy access 2.5” HDD for installation and maintenance

15” all-in-one panel PC style with bezel-free touch display

SII-RP-D10 and EPSON TM-m30 thermal printer compatible

IP64 water & dust- proof front panel protection

Power efficient Intel® Bay Trail J1900 2.0GHz processor

Optional VFD & 8”/9.7”/10.4” attached customer display

Optional MSR & iButton integrated at the side of the touchscreen

About Clientron

Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated in providing global intelligent solutions to our clients. With design, manufacturing and service abilities, Clientron offers high-quality and high-performance computing platforms including Thin Client, POS, Automotive Electronics and Intelligent Systems. We commit to continuously provide better IoT client solutions and services for our partners and customers to build an intelligent e-World. Visit us at www.clientron.com .

