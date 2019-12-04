Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Awarded Permit to Operate e-Bikes in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, today was awarded a one-year permit by the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) to operate its fleet of dockless electric bicycles in Washington, D.C. Among a highly competitive field of applicants, Helbiz was selected due to its commitment to safe and responsible deployment, as well as its innovative technology and workforce development approach. The company will begin rolling out its fleet of nearly two thousand e-bikes throughout the city on January 1, 2020.

“Helbiz is honored to be chosen by DDOT to bring our environmentally friendly micro-mobility solutions to all of Washington D.C.’s neighborhoods,” said Salvatore Palella, founder and CEO of Helbiz. “We look forward to working closely with the Mayor of Washington D.C., Muriel Bowser, Director of the District Department of Transportation, Jeff Marootian, their teams and community leaders to offer safe, innovative and affordable transportation options in D.C.”

As the newest member of the Washington, D.C. community, Helbiz is committed to helping grow the local economy, foster talent and develop careers in the area. The company will open a D.C.-based office and warehouse to run its operations on-the-ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired and well-maintained. Additionally, Helbiz will launch the Helbiz Apprenticeship Program to provide its employees career pathway opportunities in the rapidly growing, high-demand mobility industry. The company will also hire part-time employees as “Ward Liaisons,” who will serve as part of the company’s commitment to more robust community engagement and safe riding education. For low-income district residents, Helbiz will offer its Helbiz Access Program, which provides unlimited free rides up to 30 minutes for district residents with an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.

Helbiz chose D.C. as its first dockless e-bike market in the U.S. after recently launching electric scooters in Miami and its first ever e-bikes in Rome, Italy last month. When deciding to pursue this permit, the company pointed to Mayor Bowser and DDOT’s leadership on safety and Vision Zero, including their dedication to providing safe infrastructure for riders. In 2020, DDOT plans to install 100 designated parking areas across the city, designed for e-bikes and scooters.

“Mayor Bowser’s plan to build an additional 20 miles of protected bike lanes, other critical infrastructure safety plans and Vision Zero policies gave us the confidence that D.C. is committed to building the future of safe mobility options we deliver,” Palella added. “Our technology will allow residents and commuters to better navigate every corner of the city and connect with existing transit services, while also allowing visitors to explore and enjoy all that Washington, D.C.’s vibrant communities have to offer.”

Through advanced proprietary technology and innovative design, Helbiz’s powerful product line seamlessly integrates into existing city infrastructures. The company’s customized e-bikes offer users a safer and more reliable ride, with a 36-month lifespan per bike. Each bike is equipped with a 250W motor and an interchangeable battery of 14 AH, with a guaranteed range of up to 50 miles on a single charge and a maximum speed of 20 miles/hour. Helbiz utilizes a customized fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.

Users can download the Helbiz app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-bikes directly from their phones with a tap and simply park them at bike racks or at available designated parking hubs when finished with their ride. For additional information, visit www.helbiz.com.

ABOUT HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters and e-bicycles in over 20 cities around the world including Milan, Madrid, Belgrade and Miami. Helbiz is committed to being solely powered by 100% renewable energy with zero carbon emissions.