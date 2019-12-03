Gemspring Capital Makes Strategic Investment in Shrieve Chemical Company

WESTPORT, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce an affiliate has completed an investment in Shrieve Chemical Company, a global leader in formulation and value-added direct sales and distribution of industrial chemicals, performance fluids and specialty lubricants.

Gemspring’s investment is in partnership with the Shrieve leadership team. Founded in 1978, Shrieve serves as a critical link in the industrial chemical, performance fluids and specialty lubricants markets with a broad product portfolio, proprietary formulation expertise, world-class logistics capabilities and a differentiated customer centric approach. With its broad product slate and established base of marquee suppliers, Shrieve is a top independent distributor across more than 40 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia to leading chemical customers.

Ted Threadgill, Shrieve’s Chief Executive Officer, commented on the investment: “Our partnership with Gemspring is an exciting new chapter in Shrieve’s long history of growth and innovation. Gemspring’s chemicals expertise, commitment to innovation, understanding of distribution and experience partnering with management owners will help propel continued growth at Shrieve as we expand our product offerings, invest in our team and continue to serve our customers with the highest commitment to quality and reliability.”

Geoff Broglio, Principal at Gemspring, said: “The global chemicals market is poised for continued growth with value accruing to technically capable, service-oriented companies like Shrieve. We are excited to partner with Ted and the team at Shrieve to build on the strong foundation established by founder Jim Shrieve.”

About Shrieve

Shrieve, based in The Woodlands, TX, is a value-added marketer of industrial chemicals, performance fluids and specialty lubricants. The company markets and sells over 700 products into more than 40 countries from over 600 suppliers with support from manufacturing and research and development facilities in North America and Asia. Since its founding in 1978, Shrieve has been known for its market knowledge, consistency of supply, exceptional customer support and service, broad product slate and logistics capabilities. For more information, visit www.shrieve.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $355 million of capital under management, provides equity capital to growing lower middle market companies headquartered in the United States and Canada. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the distribution and logistics, business services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.