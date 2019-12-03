Granite Awarded $10 Million Stormwater Channel Improvement Project in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded a $10 million contract by the Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) for the Coachella Valley Stormwater Channel Avenue 62 to Avenue 64 Bank Protection and Fillmore Ditch Outfall Improvement Project in Coachella, California.

Granite will place concrete lining on the bank of the Coachella Valley Stormwater Channel for approximately one mile. When complete, the concrete lining will help to protect facilities and buildings adjacent to the channel from flood damage as well as prevent the bank from eroding during flooding. Granite is responsible for the earthwork, dewatering, concrete placement, and the construction of a large outfall structure.

“This project will provide flood control and flood evacuation for the surrounding community as well as for the CVWD, our client of more than twenty-five years,” stated Brad Williams, Granite’s Desert Cities Regional Manager.

Construction began last month and is scheduled to be complete in fall 2020.

