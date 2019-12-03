New AI Biotech Company Zenerchi Announces Partnership with Pop Life Global

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life extension and biomedical simulation and visualization AI company Zenerchi™ (www.simviz.com) and Pop Life Global (www.pop-life.com) have entered into an agreement for development of the consumer product line and brand extension for Zenerchi LLC in Asia. China based Pop Life will work with the developers of Zenerchi in the advancement of consumer and business applications of its physiological simulation and visualization AI platform. This new realm of technology will empower a host of wellness and medical uses that span entertainment, education and exhibition phases.

The Zenerchi technology platform has the potential to propel each of these sectors into a new realm of visualization, leveraging and converging the most advanced capabilities of simulation including GUI/UX, AI, VR, AR and 3D technology. These outcomes provide new usages and an entirely new paradigm of technology.

Beginning October 2020, the partnership plans to unveil its first public facing technology implementation by producing a series of immersive edutainment exhibition experiences throughout the world.

"The Human Xperience™" developed as part of a long-term strategy to create a new type of business based on the uniqueness of global technical developments from varying fields. The brand focuses on providing online and offline retail in New York, Los Angeles, Korea, Latin America, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. They also anticipate expanding these openings in additional regions in the near future.

“We are extremely excited about leveraging the Zenerchi technology with Pop Life Global’s massive consumer footprint, creative and film studios, and manufacturing capabilities in Asia,” said Zenerchi CEO and Chief Science Officer Bryan Brandenburg.

The partnership with Pop Life Global will focus on the development of deep experiences in animation, 3D modeling and software, biomedical visualization, high performance games and viral marketing.

“We are excited about combining our real time gaming and scientific visualization experience with AR/VR and AI to create a new paradigm of biomedical software,” Brandenburg said.

Zenerchi advisors include key industry players such as Dr. Michael Ferguson of Harvard Medical School, Chris Jones of Microsoft Studios and TruGolf, and Dr. Dinesh Patel, a Salt Lake City venture capitalist, serial entrepreneur, scientist and philanthropist, who will serve on the company’s Board of Directors.

Pop Life Global co-founder MD Young stated, “Zenerchi technology complements our long term strategic vision in multiple ways that creates and supports important growth in our expanding portfolio of consumer products and exhibition experiences. We are excited about the new realms of edutainment we will achieve together in this new collaboration and partnership."

About Zenerchi

Zenerchi, LLC, (www.SimViz.com) is a private organization based in Salt Lake City, Utah and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam with a mission to create the #1 4D human body simulator, 3D/VR/AR visualization and AI cloud platform in the world to empower a new era of uses. The education, diagnostic and business applications for the Zenerchi SimViz AI Platform™ will serve wellness, healthcare and biomedical education, as well as creating visualization capabilities far beyond our current technology realm.

Headed by Chief Science Officer, Co-Founder and CEO Bryan Brandenburg, the company is comprised of a core team of scientific visualization experts, serial entrepreneurs, software and game developers, medical doctors, neuroscientists and cloud and AI technologists who have individually and collectively achieved significant technological, product innovation, and industry milestones in the past.

About Pop Life Global

Pop Life Global, (www.Pop-Life.com) is a leading creative house, brand development and consumer products centric company headquartered in China providing events, retail experiences, product design, manufacturing and “halo initiatives” for some of the biggest properties and brands in the world.

