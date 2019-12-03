McAfee Collaborates With Amazon Web Services to Bring MVISION Cloud Support to Amazon Detective

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced that McAfee® MVISION Cloud for Amazon Web Services (AWS) now includes support for Amazon Detective, providing customers with seamless incident detection and remediation. Through the integration of MVISION Cloud with Amazon Detective, customers have the ability to react to security issues quickly and confidently while leveraging the appropriate tools for incident investigation. Attendees at AWS re:Invent 2019 can learn more about McAfee MVISION Cloud at McAfee booth #1026 at the Venetian, Las Vegas.

Amazon Detective is a security service that is designed to easily analyze, investigate, and quickly identify the root cause of security findings or suspicious activities. Amazon Detective automatically collects log data from AWS resources and uses machine learning, statistical analysis, and graph theory to help customers visualize and conduct faster and more efficient security investigations. With McAfee MVISION Cloud, AWS customers can leverage a trusted cloud platform that has achieved AWS Security Competency status as well as AWS Well-Architected Partner designation for its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) technology to help locate issues and threats, and move without friction into the analysis phase to resolve the risk.

The new capabilities in McAfee MVISION Cloud for AWS include:

Integration with Amazon Detective: detect configuration issues or other cloud risks using McAfee MVISION Cloud and move seamlessly into the investigation phase with Amazon Detective.

detect configuration issues or other cloud risks using McAfee MVISION Cloud and move seamlessly into the investigation phase with Amazon Detective. Architectural Freedom of Choice: includes Configuration Audit / Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for diverse cloud workloads. Incidents can be detected for a wide array of virtual machine (Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2)) or container-based workloads (Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) including storage services needed to support the target applications.

includes Configuration Audit / Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for diverse cloud workloads. Incidents can be detected for a wide array of virtual machine (Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2)) or container-based workloads (Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) including storage services needed to support the target applications. Rich, multifaceted incident data: provides integrated CASB-derived functionality such as DLP / Malware detection and user behavior and threat analytics that go beyond detecting basic configuration issues. Identify threats and prioritize remediation, for a frictionless move into Amazon Detective to resolve risks quickly and efficiently.

“We worked closely with AWS to integrate a solution that our mutual customers can use to get total visibility and control over their applications and workloads on AWS,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president of Cloud Security, McAfee. “McAfee MVISION Cloud complements Amazon Detective’s capabilities by using a frictionless, API-based, cloud-native approach that allows security professionals to seamlessly enforce data loss prevention, avoid unauthorized sharing of data, address threats from insiders and compromised accounts, prevent misconfiguration drift, audit all user activity and secure corporate data as organizations leverage the cloud to accelerate their business.”

“McAfee’s market-leading Cloud Security Platform provides a uniform approach to protecting data and stopping threats in the cloud through comprehensive and consistent policies,” said Nemi George, vice president, information security officer, Pacific Dental Services. “The new Amazon Detective integration will give us the added investigation capabilities to improve our compliance and reduce the risk within our cloud infrastructure.”

“We’re delighted that McAfee MVISON Cloud on AWS now supports Amazon Detective, providing enterprises the ability to continue their journey to the cloud with an additional layer of security,” said Dan Plastina, vice president of ESS Security Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Customers using Amazon Detective will now be able to automate time-consuming tasks so they are free to focus on the performance, availability, and compatibility of their applications.”

