KBRA Announces Michele Patterson to Lead Project Finance and Infrastructure Business Development

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce that Michele Patterson will assume the role of Managing Director of Business Development for Project Finance and Infrastructure.

Patterson joined KBRA in May 2013 as a Senior Director and Head of RMBS Ratings. In 2015, she transitioned to KBRA’s Business Development team where she has lead coverage for both RMBS and CMBS ratings. In her new role, Patterson will manage KBRA’s business development efforts on rating project finance and infrastructure transactions in addition to her coverage of all mortgage-backed securities. Patterson reports directly to Dana Bunting, Co-Head of Business Development.

Patterson has over 19 years of experience in financial services. Prior to joining KBRA, she worked at Fitch Ratings. Patterson holds a BA in Economics from Binghamton University and an MBA from the New York University Stern School of Business.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.