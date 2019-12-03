Zebra Medical Vision’s Solutions Now Available on Philips IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite, Enabling More AI Capabilities for Radiologists

SHEFAYIM, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Medical Vision (https://www.zebra-med.com), the deep learning medical imaging analytics company, announces today that its AI1™ “all-in-one” product bundle will also be available to Philips’ customers through Philips (https://www.philips.com/global) AI Workflow Suite [1], in addition to its current inclusion in the company’s PACS offerings. IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite enables healthcare providers to seamlessly integrate AI applications into the imaging workflow, and in turn, by leveraging the capabilities of Zebra-Med’s product in the workflow, helps radiologists better address and prioritize cases.

As part of the Philips IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite, Zebra Medical Vision will provide its AI1™ “all-in-one” bundle, including access to an ever-growing number of AI solutions as part of the radiologist’s workflow at an affordable cost. Zebra-Med’s AI solutions analyze millions of clinical imaging in real time, detecting various medical indications, and alerting the relevant stakeholders in hospitals and clinics.

Zebra-Med’s AI1™ introduces the new “all-in-one” bundle with a growing portfolio of AI solutions. The AI1™ 2020 version offers a wide range of products in three categories with the highest medical impact and patient outcome. The bundle will include some of the following commercially available solutions [2]:

Stat.AI ™ : Multi-modality AI triage solution for the head CT package, in order to identify suspected intracranial hemorrhage (ICH), and a Chest X-ray package for identifying suspected pneumothorax and suspected pleural effusion. All three products are FDA cleared.

™ Multi-modality AI triage solution for the head CT package, in order to identify suspected intracranial hemorrhage (ICH), and a Chest X-ray package for identifying suspected pneumothorax and suspected pleural effusion. All three products are FDA cleared. Population Health: Bone Health - Package for identification of vertebral compression fractures which is key for indicating potential osteoporosis fractures, and serves bone health programs. CE cleared. Cardiology - Automatic identification of coronary calcium. FDA cleared.

Oncology: New Breast Cancer package with an automatic AI Triage mammography solution that indicates “suspicious” versus “non suspicious” for diagnostic 2D mammography.

“We are thrilled to expand the availability of our solutions on global health technology leader Philips’ platforms, by including our AI1™ bundle as part of the IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite,” says John LoGioco, CCO of Zebra Medical Vision. “This collaboration adds to the different ways in which Philips’ customers can enjoy the value Zebra provides and further enable Zebra-Med’s products to impact the health of patients worldwide.”

“AI-enabled imaging applications and AI algorithms are playing an important role in achieving the ‘quadruple aim’ in healthcare: better health outcomes, lower cost of care, and an improved experience for patients and staff,” said Calum Cunningham, General Manager Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics at Philips. “By offering Zebra-Med’s AI bundle as part of our IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite, we are enabling healthcare providers to take a comprehensive, future-proof approach to integrating AI applications.”

Zebra Medical Vision is showcasing its AI1™ bundle, 2020 version, at RSNA 2019 [booth number 10527]. More information on the location of the booth can be found here.

[1] IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite is not intended for diagnosis or treatment selection. Work in progress, not available for sale. [2] Applications will be available per regulatory status. For the specific Applications and bundles available via integration with IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite, please consult a Philips representative.

About Zebra Medical Vision

Zebra Medical Vision’s imaging analytics platform allows healthcare institutions to identify patients at risk of disease and offer improved, preventative treatment pathways, to improve patient care. The company is funded by Khosla Ventures, Marc Benioff, Intermountain Investment Fund, OurCrowd Qure, Aurum, aMoon, Nvidia, J&J and Dolby Ventures. Zebra Medical Vision has raised $52 million in funding to date, and was named a Fast Company Top-5 AI and Machine Learning company. Zebra-Med leads the way in AI commercially available products, and is installed in hospitals globally, from Australia to India, Europe to the U.S, and the LATAM region.