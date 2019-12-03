KBRA Releases – What Bond Spreads Are Saying About Energy M&A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA believes that differentiation in the energy industry in terms of operational and financial risk management has increased. Some companies are becoming more disciplined in response to the industry’s challenging headwinds, while other energy companies have remained static. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the sector is providing a useful litmus test into this dynamic. In this report, KBRA covers recent notable corporate M&A including Exploration & Production (E&P) transactions across the Permian, Denver-Julesburg (DJ), and Haynesville basins, as well as midstream and oil service mergers. KBRA will also discuss how acquirer and target company debt performed following the transactions and highlight some recent private acquisitions of public operators.

Key Takeaways

KBRA expects that the M&A activity will continue, reflecting an increased level of distressed high-yield energy companies, an upcoming wall of bond maturities (discussed in KBRA’s previous piece, Navigating Energy Headwinds ), and reduced capital directed toward the industry.

), and reduced capital directed toward the industry. An increasing number of energy companies engage in mergers in pursuit of cost synergies, allowing them to manage volatile energy prices more effectively.

KBRA expects that companies in stronger financial positions may capitalize on weaker peers that have not implemented financial discipline, acquiring assets at attractive prices.

Equity has been used increasingly to fund M&A transactions; however, equity share prices have typically declined following M&A announcement, as shareholders question their value creation.

The fixed income market’s reaction to these transactions has been largely positive, especially compared to the trajectory of the energy high-yield bond market. KBRA views most of the mergers discussed in this report as credit positive.

