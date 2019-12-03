Home Edge Realty Group Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, today announced that Home Edge Realty Group has joined the network operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Home Edge Realty Group.

The company, founded in 2013 by owners Henry Chiarkas and Jacqui Chiarkas, is a market leader in State College, Bellefonte, Boalsburg and surrounding communities. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices remains one of America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage franchise networks with more than 50,000 agents and nearly 1,500 offices added to the brand since its launch six years ago. This includes global network members across Western Europe and in Dubai, U.A.E.

“We are pleased to welcome Henry and Jacqui Chiarkas and their skilled Home Edge Realty Team to the network,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices CEO Chris Stuart. “The group is highly regarded for its market expertise, thorough preparation and relentless client service. In fact, much of its business comes through the referrals and repeat business of its many satisfied customers.”

“We are proud and excited to represent the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand in State College and our other markets,” said Henry Chiarkas, Home Edge Realty Group broker. “It seems the brand is everywhere but here, and that certainly changes with our brand membership.”

Jacqui Chiarkas explained that the brokerage had grown about as much as it could as an independent company. “By joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, we gain a prestigious, global brand with the tools and resources to help our agents grow their businesses and provide even better service,” she said.

With their brand transition, Home Edge Realty Group agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has aligned with Salesforce to deliver world-class technology support to its network members far into the future.

The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate consumers.

Henry Chiarkas said the brokerage will launch a recruiting campaign to double the size of its agent team over the next year. The entire staff will operate from Home Edge Realty Group’s brand-new corporate headquarters at 431 Science Park Road in State College starting in late December.

“The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand is a symbol of trust, integrity and success in real estate,” he said. “Local real estate professionals who want to take their careers to new heights should look no further than Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Home Edge Realty Group.”

The brokerage will commemorate its brand membership with an open house celebration at its headquarters in January.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Home Edge Realty Group

Home Edge Realty Group is a full-service real estate brokerage serving State College, Bellefonte, Boalsburg and surrounding communities. Visit www.bhhshergroup.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a real estate brokerage franchise network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, now counts more than 50,000 agents and nearly 1,500 offices across America, Western Europe and Dubai. Visit www.bhhs.com.