Cafe X Launches New Robotic Coffee Bar at San Jose International Airport.

Cafe X opened its newest location today, offering thousands of travelers at San Jose International Airport (SJC) a taste of the future with the latest version of the Robotic Coffee Bar. Upgraded with new features, Cafe X at SJC is purpose-built to address the pain points of today's typical airport coffee experience, capable of making and serving more than 10 orders simultaneously within minutes, without mistakes. SJC serves more than 15 million passengers annually, with 450 peak daily departures and arrivals on 14 international and domestic carriers to 50+ nonstop destinations.

Located in Terminal B, Cafe X at SJC uses locally-sourced ingredients including California-roasted coffee beans from world-renowned roasters such as Ritual Coffee, Equator Coffees, and Intelligentsia Coffee. Premium ingredients also include Japanese matcha, Oatly (Swedish oatmilk), and organic milk from Clover Sonoma. Cafe X will also be offering Instagram-famous pastries from Third Culture Bakery, the creators of the Original Mochi Muffin® and Butter Mochi Donuts.

“I had the idea of a robot making coffee after waiting over 30 minutes for coffee at an airport a few years ago. It’s super rewarding to now be launching our first airport Cafe X location. We look forward to entertaining travelers with our friendly, dancing robotic barista while saving them from what seems like an eternity of waiting in line for coffee,” said Henry Hu, Cafe X’s Founder and CEO.

Cafe X at SJC features an all new Robotic Coffee Bar that was designed and engineered with the insight and operational expertise from running three prototype machines in San Francisco since 2017, which have served hundreds of thousands of customers. A welcoming and stimulating interior design complemented with modern user interfaces, chill hip-hop beats, and a dancing robot create a familiar, yet futuristic specialty coffee experience unique to Cafe X.

“With our growing passenger base and a focus on transforming how Silicon Valley travels, we partnered with Cafe X to serve our passengers traveling through the recently-opened Gates 31-36 concourse in Terminal B. This advanced Robotic Coffee Bar experience is the perfect complement for our state-of-the-art airport and the high-tech region and customers we serve. Cafe X delivers an innovative solution to meet the demand for coffee service, our customers’ most requested concession,” said SJC’s Director of Aviation John Aitken.

Cafe X at SJC is open daily from 5:30 AM 10:30 PM and will be operating 24/7 soon. The location will be staffed during peak hours by Cafe X’s team of Robotic Cafe Operators and Coffee Specialists, who provide customer service and product education to travelers at SJC.

About Cafe X

Based in San Francisco, Cafe X designs, manufactures, and operates coffee bars with a friendly robotic barista that serves specialty coffee, tea, pastries, and more.