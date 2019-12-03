Wynwood Brewing Co. Signs on as the Official Craft Beer of the Miami HEAT

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the NBA season heats up, Miami HEAT fans are now able to cool down with some of their favorite local craft beers. Wynwood Brewing Co. today announced a three-year partnership to become the Official Craft Beer of the Miami HEAT. As part of the partnership, a range of Wynwood’s most popular beers are available in the AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami HEAT’s home stadium located on the Downtown Miami Biscayne Bay waterfront.

Miami HEAT fans can find Wynwood’s flagship La Rubia Blonde Ale, Laces IPA, and rotating seasonal beers on tap at four co-branded Wynwood Brewing and Miami HEAT beer carts in sections 110, 114, 314, and 319. Pop’s Porter bottles, La Rubia bottles, and La Rubia 16-ounce cans will also be available throughout the arena.

The connection to basketball runs deep at Wynwood Brewing. For starters, the grandfather of Wynwood Brewing’s co-founder Luis Brignoni was a professional basketball player, coach and captain in Puerto Rico and was inducted into the Puerto Rican Sports Hall of Fame in 1968. That legacy, combined with the fact that the entire Wynwood Brewing family are serious HEAT fans, means Brignoni and his team are thrilled about the opportunity to partner with the HEAT and share their craft beers with even more Miami fans. “Not only do we get to support our local team, but we get to do it with beers that were created in Miami, less than two-and-a-half miles from the stadium,” said Brignoni.

“The Miami HEAT and Wynwood Brewing share a common bond—both are successful family-run businesses that draw inspiration from the vibrancy that is Miami,” said Glen Oskin, Miami HEAT Vice President of Corporate Sales. “As Miami’s first craft production brewery, Wynwood Brewing is a local enterprise quite literally up the street from the HEAT’s house and they, too, have established deep roots in South Florida. We’re delighted they’ve joined us as official craft beer partner and we’re excited to work together.”

In addition to the co-branded beer carts, the partnership includes additional sponsorship elements and in-stadium advertising for Wynwood Brewing.

About Wynwood Brewing Company:

Wynwood Brewing Company is Miami’s first craft brewery, founded in the heart of the vibrant Wynwood Arts District by Luis Brignoni and his father Luis “Pops” Brignoni Sr. Today, Wynwood remains family-operated, drawing inspiration from its founder’s Puerto Rican heritage and its current home in Miami’s thriving art hub. Our year-round beers include Wynwood flagship La Rubia Blonde Ale, a crisp and flavorful ale made for hot Miami weather, Laces IPA, Lock On, Father Francisco and Great American Beer Festival gold-medal winning Pop’s Porter. Our limited edition and seasonal beers are also offered in bottles and cans featuring custom artwork designed by local and international artists. For more information visit www.wynwoodbrewing.com or find us @wynwoodbrewing.