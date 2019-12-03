Infoworks and Tech Mahindra Team to Power Data-Driven Business Transformation

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infoworks.io, the leader in Enterprise Data Operations and Orchestration (EDO2) systems, today announced a partnership with Tech Mahindra Ltd., a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions. Tech Mahindra has formed a Center of Excellence (COE) for Infoworks’ DataFoundry EDO2 system to provide scalable and affordable professional services in support of joint customer digital transformations.

“Organizations require a combination of technology, people and processes to successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives,” said Russ Barck, vice president, Strategic Alliances at Infoworks. “Tech Mahindra is coupling their best-in-class people and processes with our market leading EDO2 solutions to effectively deliver material competitive advantage.”

In addition to delivering customized professional services through the COE, Tech Mahindra is actively integrating DataFoundry into their sales process, utilizing DataFoundry as a key technology differentiator for automating development and orchestration of data projects at scale, greatly accelerating the creation and implementation of analytics use cases that deliver critical business insights.

“Our consulting services combined with the high levels of automation that Infoworks DataFoundry provides will drive critical advances for clients,” said Harshul Asnani, SVP and SBU Head at Tech Mahindra. “Together with Infoworks, we’re able to accelerate and enrich the data to insights journey of organizations at all levels by laying out and enabling the paradigm of data driven decision making. This is in line with our TechMNxt charter, wherein we are collaborating with various partners to leverage next generation technologies to deliver superior connected experience to our customers.”

The complexity traditionally involved with launching data and analytics use cases has been a significant barrier to widespread adoption. The partnership between Infoworks and Tech Mahindra removes the complexity associated with big data analytics deployments and greatly accelerates agile business decision-making in support of enterprise digital transformation activities.

DataFoundry offers a highly automated environment to help customers quickly develop and iterate analytics use cases and accelerate time to insight. The EDO2 system eliminates the need for hand-coding data ingestion, data pipelines and workflows, while providing the built-in lineage, monitoring, auditability and governance required for enterprise data operations and orchestration.

About Infoworks

Infoworks offers the most comprehensive and automated Enterprise Data Operations and Orchestration (EDO2) system. It is the only EDO2 system built to automate and accelerate deployment and orchestration of analytics projects at scale, in cloud, hybrid, multi-cloud, and premise-based environments. Through deep automation and a code-free environment, Infoworks empowers organizations to rapidly consolidate and organize enterprise data, create analytics pipelines and deploy projects to production within days - dramatically increasing business agility and accelerating time-to-value. Infoworks counts some of the world’s largest financial, retail, technology, healthcare, oil & gas, and manufacturing companies as its customers. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, the company is funded by NEA, Nexus Venture Partners, Centerview Capital Technology, and Knoll Ventures. To learn more, please visit infoworks.io.

www.facebook.com/infoworks.io

www.twitter.com/infoworksio

www.linkedin.com/company/infoworks-io