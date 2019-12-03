Louisville Water Company Signs Contract with Itron to Improve Operational Efficiency

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, signed a contract with Louisville Water Company, which serves more than 1 million people in Louisville, Kentucky and the surrounding areas, to modernize the water usage data collection process.

The utility will deploy Itron’s OpenWay® Riva IoT solution, including replacing nearly 280,000 meters with the OpenWay Riva water communication modules, a new type of communication technology that allows usage to be captured electronically and communicated in real-time. The utility will also utilize Itron’s analytics offering to detect water loss, allowing customers to make faster, better informed decisions.

“Our mission is to provide safe, high-quality water and related services to our customers,” said Dave Vogel, executive vice president at Louisville Water. “Itron’s IoT solution and analytics allows us to take advantage of real-time data analysis to improve water loss detection and improve service to our customers.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Louisville Water to empower customers to monitor their water usage and better manage resources,” said Sharelynn Moore, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “This is yet another example of how Itron’s water solutions are enabling utilities to create a more resourceful world.”

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries.

