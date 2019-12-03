Old Navy Delivers Kindness on #GivingTuesday With $1 Million Donation to Boys & Girls Clubs and Partnership With Netflix Holiday Film “Klaus”

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This #GivingTuesday, Old Navy is sparking merry with a $1 million donation to Boys & Girls Clubs and a campaign to deliver kindness with the Netflix Holiday Film “Klaus.”

Cozy Socks Donation

For the third consecutive year, Old Navy is donating $1 million to Boys & Girls Clubs, the result of another successful Black Friday trigger donation campaign. Old Navy’s fan-favorite ‘Shock of a Dolla’ sale offered customers the opportunity to get cozy while giving back during the extended two-day promotion. For every pair of $1 Cozy Socks purchased in stores and online on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, Old Navy pledged to donate $1 to Boys & Girls Clubs, up to $1 million.

Customers responded with enthusiasm to gifting with purpose, enabling Old Navy to easily meet its $1 million donation goal,1 bringing the program’s three-year total to $3 million. Over 5 million pairs of Cozy Socks were purchased in Old Navy stores and online on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, enough to cover the distance from the retailer’s headquarters in San Francisco to their flagship store in Mexico City, Mexico2.

The donation will fund the expansion of a career development program for Boys & Girls Club youth, offering job coaching, mentorship and first jobs at Old Navy stores. Through its cause platform ONward!, Old Navy is committed to taking the next generation to the next level, and has long supported Boys & Girls Clubs to turn learners into leaders. Learn more about Old Navy’s cause work at Oldnavy.com/ONward.

Old Navy x “Klaus”

Launching on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, Old Navy stores will host holiday post office stations inspired by the Netflix film “Klaus.” Just as the film’s Postman Jesper brings joy to the feuding town of Smeerensberg through letter writing, Old Navy is enabling customers to deliver kindness through Klaus-themed postcards.

Based on the insight that only 31% of Americans know their neighbors3, the retailer is encouraging customers to send holiday wishes to their neighbors in addition to loved ones. Old Navy will cover the postage for letters written in store, and the brand has also created a digital postcard that puts the user in a Klaus-themed selfie. Select flagship stores including New York City (Times Square and Herald Square), San Francisco (Market Street), Chicago (State Street) and Toronto (Eaton Centre) will feature larger shop-in-shops post offices with complimentary gift-wrapping materials.

Old Navy is offering multiple touchpoints to experience Klaus throughout the holiday season including exclusive product and an augmented reality activation. The product capsule includes character Cozy Socks and Jingle Jammies available in stores and on OldNavy.com. The AR experience is available in all stores through a scannable QR code, transporting customers into Klaus’s toy workshop. Learn more at Oldnavy.me/Klaus.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,100 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.

