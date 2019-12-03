Excella Selected to Provide AI Expertise to U.S. Department of Defense

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excella, a pioneer in Agile technology, announced it has entered into a joint venture partner letter agreement with the National Technical Information Service (NTIS) to assist the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) in harnessing AI. These capabilities will help expedite and better inform DoD’s decision making, further enhancing cyber operations and mission success.

The 10-month project will be conducted in collaboration with NTIS and other joint venture partners. The mission of JAIC is to help transform the DoD by accelerating the delivery and adoption of AI to achieve mission impact at scale.

“The vast amount of complex data spanning the DoD is rich in value and indispensable to protect U.S. safety and freedom at home and abroad. Cutting-edge AI applications can help DoD automate and accelerate data-driven decision making to improve department readiness,” said Jeff Gallimore, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Excella. “The DoD is making great strides through JAIC and our expertise will help the DoD and its departments leverage AI to advance data modernization efforts, technological capabilities and mission outcomes.”

The Excella team will support JAIC in various ways, including:

Creating a joint common AI framework and a sharing platform;

Setting up highly sophisticated infrastructure for critical defense missions and departments;

Increasing DoD’s access to smart data;

Building an AI technology model that provides actionable intelligence and takes DoD’s decision making to the next level.

Excella has over 17 years’ experience leading, managing, and performing Agile software development efforts within the national security sector at U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG), U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Recently, the company also announced its contract with the DHS USCIS Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate (RFAD) using advanced data and analytics, Agile and DevSecOps to identify and mitigate immigration fraud. They are also a prime contractor on the DHS Services Enabling Agile Delivery (SEAD) BPA and were profiled in the President’s Management Agenda (2018), for their work at DHS USCIS, myUSCIS and Verification Modernization as examples of successful IT modernization in the government.

