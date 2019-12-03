Baby2Baby Ambassador Jessica Alba Raises Awareness for Janie and Jack’s Baby2Baby Holiday Donation Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, on Giving Tuesday, Jessica Alba helps raise awareness for Janie and Jack’s national donation campaign with Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization where she is a proud ambassador and board member, that provides children, ages 0-12 years, living in poverty with the basic necessities that every child deserves. As a call to action, to give back this holiday season, customers will have the opportunity to donate while checking out at Janie and Jack stores nationwide and online at janieandjack.com through December 31.

"As a Baby2Baby Board Member, Ambassador and mom of three, I am committed to helping children living in poverty receive the basic essentials they deserve," said Jessica Alba. "Families should never have to choose between diapers, providing food and other basic necessities for their family. We are so grateful to Janie and Jack for their generosity in helping us to fulfill our mission and hope everyone will support Baby2Baby by donating at checkout while shopping at Janie and Jack this holiday season."

The giving campaign communicates Janie and Jack’s goal of giving back and features Baby2Baby ambassador Jessica Alba across online marketing, a campaign video and social posts. Beyond the point-of-sale donations, customers are also invited to shop the Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack Party Collection, with 100% of net proceeds benefiting Baby2Baby*, available at select stores and janieandjack.com.

"We are proud to support Baby2Baby and offer our customers two ways to give back this holiday season," said Shelly Walsh, SVP and General Manager, Janie and Jack. "As a brand, kids are at the heart of everything we do, and we hope to make this time of year a little more special for families in need."

Baby2Baby has distributed over 70 million items to hundreds of thousands of children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, underserved schools and hospitals. Over the past eight years alone, the organization has distributed 40 million diapers. Baby2Baby also serves children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster through their Disaster Relief & Emergency Response Program. They have distributed over 10 million basic essentials through this program, from children affected by hurricanes and floods to most recently children evacuated to shelters as a result of the fires that burned across California.

To donate to Baby2Baby, please visit a Janie and Jack store or janieandjack.com/baby2baby and join the conversation on social media by tagging #rachelzoexjanieandjack, @janieandjack and @baby2baby. For more information on the collection with Rachel Zoe, please visit janieandjack.com/rachel-zoe-party.

*Baby2Baby will receive (i) 100% of the net proceeds from the sale of the Rachel Zoe x Janie and Jack Party Collection and (ii) 100% of donations collected at checkout at janieandjack.com and at Janie and Jack stores in the U.S. from Nov. 18, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2019. In the event that the combination of (i) and (ii) is less than US $250,000, Janie and Jack will donate the difference.

ABOUT JANIE AND JACK

Janie and Jack is a design house with every kid at its heart—because individual style starts early. Each season collections feature modern twists on classic fashion. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details and memorable gifts. Visit Janie and Jack stores nationwide for kids’ clothing from newborn to size 6 and janieandjack.com for up to size 12.

ABOUT BABY2BABY

Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization led by Co-Presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. In the last 8 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 70 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster. Every year, Baby2Baby serves hundreds of thousands of children across the country. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org.