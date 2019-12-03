UAE Ministry of Health Collaborates with Vocera to Improve Care Team Communication and Optimize Patient Safety

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that the Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates plans to standardize care team communication using Vocera technology. An expected enterprise-wide deployment of the Vocera smartphone app and the new Vocera Smartbadge is part of a strategic alignment aimed at improving care team collaboration, optimizing operational efficiency, and elevating patient care and safety.

“Our partnership with Vocera and the implementation of the company’s unique solutions represents a breakthrough in our digital transformation,” said Dr. Kalthoom Al Balooshi, Director of Hospitals Department, Ministry of Health and Prevention. “Initial installation of the intelligent hands-free badges and communication platform exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to expanding Vocera technology and standardizing communication across all our hospitals.”

Al Qassimi Hospital is the first in the UAE to receive the Smartbadge, a wearable communication device that enables clinicians to make hands-free voice calls, send and receive secure messages, and manage clinical alerts and alarms. The hospital initially deployed the mobile device in its emergency department, where clinical staff reported faster access to consulting physicians, decreased evaluation times, and quicker follow-up testing and reporting of critical test results. Improved communication has also made it easier to locate available beds, which decreases wait times and improves patient flow and satisfaction.

“Feedback from our clinicians about the Vocera solution has been very positive. It is has helped them save valuable steps and time,” Dr. Al Balooshi said. “In addition to needing agility, our care teams needed a way to share patient information securely, and the Vocera Platform is the solution that is helping us solve this important issue.”

The Vocera Platform integrates with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, physiologic monitors, ventilators and real-time location systems. This interoperability connects the right information to the right people, which helps improve staff response times, reduce interruption and alarm fatigue, and mitigate cognitive load among clinicians.

“We are honored to be a strategic partner of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and an integral part of its digital roadmap for 2020 and beyond,” said Brent Lang, President and CEO of Vocera. “Our intelligent communication platform is ideal for simplifying clinical workflows, increasing operational efficiencies, and improving the well-being and safety of both patients and staff.”

About the Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates

The Ministry of Health and Prevention is a ministry of the Government of United Arab Emirates. It is responsible for the implementation of health care policy in all areas of technical, material, and coordination with the Ministries of State, and cooperation with the private sector in health locally and internationally.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera offers the leading platform for improving clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,850 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,600 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected our clinical communication and workflow solutions. Care team members use our solutions to communicate and collaborate with co-workers by securely texting or calling, and to be notified of important alerts and alarms. They can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or our hands-free, wearable Vocera Smartbadge and Vocera Badge. Interoperability between the Vocera Platform and more than 150 clinical and operational systems helps reduce alarm fatigue; speed up staff response times; and improve patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, nuclear power facilities, schools, libraries, retail stores, and more. Vocera solutions make a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

Vocera® and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.