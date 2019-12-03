InterVision Achieves Amazon Web Services Premier Consulting Partner Status

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InterVision, a leading IT strategic service provider, announced today at AWS re:Invent 2019 that the company has achieved Premier Consulting Partner status, the top tier of the global AWS Partner Network (APN). The elite status recognizes the company’s investment, expertise and extensive experience deploying cloud solutions on AWS to achieve successful client outcomes.

Rigorous criteria must be met to earn this elite APN status, including completion of an executive business review, offering three technical program validations, possessing six publicly referenceable customers, generating 30 customer satisfaction responses and sustaining attainment of Premier Tier Criteria for at least six months.

“We have always felt confident in our cloud capabilities, but obtaining AWS Premier Consulting Partner status is validation of our ability to lead clients on a successful cloud journey,” said Aaron Stone, InterVision President and CEO. “Achieving AWS Premier Consulting Partner status recognizes our deep bench of AWS Trained and Certified consultants, project management and professional services teams who consistently deliver measurable outcomes using AWS services.”

The AWS Premier Consulting Partner status is the latest recognition achieved by InterVision, who has also obtained AWS’s DevOps, Storage, Government and Education competencies.

“We are pleased to recognize InterVision (Infiniti an InterVision Company) as an APN Premier Consulting Partner,” said Sandy Cartner, Vice President Public Sector Partners and Programs at Amazon Web Services, Inc. “InterVision has a portfolio of enterprise cloud services that has translated into consistent success in helping clients optimize their use of AWS, improving the technical and financial performance of their cloud environment.”

To learn more about InterVision and their services visit www.intervision.com.

About InterVision Systems

InterVision’s mission is to unlock value by delivering innovative technology through a consultative approach. As a strategic service provider, the company delivers innovation through a broad portfolio of IT managed services, on-premise solutions, professional services, cloud solutions, automation and consulting services that organizations need to thrive in today’s dynamic IT market. InterVision’s vendor-certified sales and engineering staff have specialized expertise in all areas critical to IT environments. The company has regional headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. and St. Louis, Mo., as well as offices and data centers in the Central and Western U.S. For more information on InterVision’s offerings, visit www.intervision.com.