OpenSesame Expands Degreed Partnership to Integrate Curated elearning into Learning Experience Platform

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenSesame, the elearning innovator, has announced an expanded partnership with Degreed, the cloud-based skills tracking and development platform to deliver curated elearning courses (20,000+) to Degreed customers. Enterprise companies can now access OpenSesame elearning courses within Degreed’s built-in index of open learning resources, which includes millions of videos, articles, blog posts, books, podcasts and subject matter experts.

Learning experience platforms such as Degreed help companies unlock and deliver a broad range of learning content without the burden of managing multiple systems or providers. Degreed brings together educational resources, including OpenSesame’s curated course library, so they can be curated together, recommended and tracked in a more holistic learning experience for employees as part of their everyday routines and workflows.

“We pride ourselves in enabling learners to take control of their learning using a highly personalized platform,” said Rob Wellington, Director of Business Development for Degreed. “OpenSesame has become an industry standard for aggregating and curating elearning content which complements Degreed’s value proposition to deliver a broad range of learning through our platform.”

“OpenSesame and Degreed have frequently partnered together over the past few years to solve the training challenges of our mutual customers,” said Tom Turnbull, Vice President of Partnerships at OpenSesame. “We are excited to expand our partnership by formally integrating our curated library into the Degreed platform.”

About Degreed

Degreed is a better, smarter way to discover, learn and measure the skills you need for the future. Degreed connects all the resources people use to learn and grow, including corporate learning systems and millions of courses, videos, books, articles, podcasts, and subject experts from thousands of sources. Then we add data science and machine learning to provide people and businesses with the tools, analytics and feedback they need next. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York and Amsterdam.

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world’s most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world’s top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you’ll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com.