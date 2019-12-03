Pindrop Leverages 128 Technology’s Secure Networking Solution to Accelerate Cloud Capabilities

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart™ routing, today announced that Pindrop has selected its 128T Networking Platform to enhance its Tap to Cloud service. Pindrop, the pioneer in voice security and authentication, is helping enterprise call centers reach their full potential by providing anti-fraud and authentication solutions designed specifically for the call center. Pindrop is using 128 Technology to provide a quick, simple, and secure way for their customers to move their data into their public cloud applications.

Increasingly, fraudsters leverage the call center to launch attacks, leading to significant financial loss and damage to brand reputations. In fact, Pindrop’s 2019 Voice Intelligence Report found that 90 voice channel attacks occurring every minute in the U.S. Pindrop call center and voice application solutions offer multi-factor protection, analyzing every part of the phone call, including the phone number, reputation, voice, network, behavior, and full audio signal for maximum intelligence.

The Session Smart™ Router from 128 Technology provides the ability to monitor paths and direct sessions, designating the appropriate level of service for the needs of the applications. The solution creates a more efficient connection for getting voice and call data into the cloud, allowing Pindrop’s technology to work faster and more securely and provide real-time feedback to users.

“ While most organizations today have secured their physical and online channels, many have overlooked the most ‘innocent’ of them all - the phone, which is vulnerable to attacks like any other channel,” said Matt Garland, VP of Engineering at Pindrop. “ We are excited to partner with 128 Technology and leverage the 128T Networking Platform to deliver reliable, high-performing contact center solutions that help our customers better authenticate callers in their contact centers.”

“ Attacks against call centers are requiring enterprises to rethink their approach to call center security,” said Andy Ory, Chief Executive Officer, 128 Technology. “ Pindrop is leading the way toward an emerging future of secure, trusted, and convenient voice interactions, their Tap to Cloud service, is purpose-built for today’s multi-cloud world. This harmonious partnership brings together the expertise of both companies to help enterprise call centers and voice applications be more secure.”

About Pindrop

Pindrop® solutions are leading the way to the future of voice by establishing the standard for identity, security and trust for every voice interaction. Pindrop solutions protect some of the biggest banks, insurers, and retailers in the world using patented technology that extracts an unrivaled amount of intelligence from every call and voice encountered. Pindrop solutions help detect fraudsters and authenticate genuine customers, reducing fraud and operational costs, while improving customer experience and protecting brand reputation. Pindrop, a privately held company, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, was founded in 2011 by Dr. Vijay Balasubramaniyan, Dr. Paul Judge and Dr. Mustaque Ahamad and is venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Citi Ventures, Felicis Ventures, CapitalG, GV, IVP and Vitruvian Partners.

About 128 Technology

128 Technology, a software-based networking company, is on a mission to radically reinvent companies’ digital futures based on a new model for virtual networking called Session Smart™. Session-smart networking enables enterprise customers and service providers to create a service-centric fabric that's more simple, agile, and secure, delivering better performance at a lower cost. Whether your enterprise is moving your business to the cloud, modernizing the WAN edge, seeking more reliable unified communications or pursuing an industrial internet of things (IIoT) initiative, Session Smart networking re-aligns networks with digital transformation initiatives. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass. along Route 128, "America’s technology highway", the company also has operations throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about 128 Technology, visit www.128technology.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.