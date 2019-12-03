Kit Check™ Partners with White to Increase Visibility Across the Drug Dispensing Continuum and Promote Medication Intelligence

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kit Check, the leader in automated medication management solutions for hospitals, today announced its partnership with White, a leader of innovative, integrated inventory management and high-density storage solutions. White’s RFID carousels will be able to utilize pre-tagged drugs seamlessly with the infrastructure provided as part of the “Works with Kit Check” program, empowering medication intelligence across the pharmacy supply chain.

White’s RFID carousels are part of an automated pharmacy retrieval system designed to maximize medication storage, improve dispensing speeds, help decrease human error and provide a dependable inventory management solution for pharmacies. Kit Check and White will work together to ensure ultimate medication intelligence from carousel to pharmacy so that patients can be confident they are getting the right medicine at the right time, in the right way, every time.

“We welcome White to the ‘Works With Kit Check’ family,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO of Kit Check. “Our advanced RFID capabilities allow seamless integration between carousels and pre-tagged drugs, and highlights our commitment to medication intelligence within the pharmacy supply chain.”

“Works with Kit Check” is an ongoing program that certifies hospital solutions that are compatible with Kit Check’s pharmacy kit management software. It’s designed to help hospital pharmacy decision makers easily identify the medication packaging, RFID labeling and inventory management products and services that are compatible with Kit Check’s RFID-based medication inventory tracking and automated tray processing system.

Kit Check’s RFID-based medication inventory tracking and automated tray processing solution is in use at more than 500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada and recently surpassed 75 million tagged medications scanned by customer hospitals. White’s carousels are recognized as the industry standard for advanced, effective and reliable automated storage and retrieval systems.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Kit Check as part of its ‘Works with Kit Check’ program, providing reliable and automated solutions pharmacists can recognize and trust,” said Corey Calla, president of White. “Our collaboration is based on shared values including increased efficiency and a dedication to patient safety goals for hospitals across the U.S.”

To learn more about Kit Check’s solutions, please visit them online at www.kitcheck.com. To learn more about White, please visit them online at www.whitesystems.com.

About Kit Check™

Kit Check is the leading provider of automated medication management solutions for hospital pharmacies. Our solutions blend powerful machine learning and advanced tracking technology to streamline medication inventory, workflow, and auditing processes, and help hospital pharmacies cut costs, reduce risk, and get more done. To date, our more than 500 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have tracked over 75 million medications using Kit Check’s RFID product. Bluesight™ for Controlled Substances software is currently in use in more than 100 hospitals including full health system implementations, with almost 5 million cases tracked. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.

About White

White is a market leader in innovative, integrated inventory management and high-density storage solutions, and is one of the original carousel manufacturers and has stayed at the cutting edge of development over the last 70 years. White manufactures, sells and services America’s best-automated storage and retrieval systems for industries ranging from aerospace and automotive manufacturing to hospital, pharmacy, e-commerce, warehousing, and distribution. Many of the world’s top corporations benefit from the increased efficiencies, accuracy, cost reductions, floor space savings and high throughput of White’s automation solutions. No matter what the job, large or small, White can help you achieve operational excellence. Learn more at whitesystems.com.