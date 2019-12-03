Ingevity’s pine chemistry means heavy-duty tools used to cut steel can last longer

The benefits of Ingevity’s (NYSE:NGVT) AltaLUB® 5300 bio-based lubricant in metalworking fluid formulations are highlighted in a recently released video about See Lube Private Limited, an India-based processor of fluids used to cut carbon steel into automobile gear shafts and axles.

The benefits of Ingevity’s (NYSE:NGVT) AltaLUB® 5300 bio-based lubricant in metalworking fluid formulations are highlighted in a recently released video about See Lube Private Limited, an India-based processor of fluids used to cut carbon steel into automobile gear shafts and axles.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The benefits of Ingevity’s (NYSE:NGVT) AltaLUB® 5300 bio-based lubricant in metalworking fluid formulations are highlighted in a recently released video about See Lube Private Limited, an India-based processor of fluids used to cut carbon steel into automobile gear shafts and axles. AltaLUB 5300 chemistry enables formulations to perform more consistently across a tool run, which helps formulators provide higher-performing and more cost-effective products for their customers.

The video features representatives from See Lube and Ingevity, and demonstrates the value of AltaLUB 5300 in metalworking formulations because of its ability to lubricate better than competing self-emulsifying ester-based fluids, and reduce the need for other additional emulsifiers when formulating. This means increased tool life; labor cost savings without the need to change or repair machines as often; and optimally-formulated, lower-cost products.

“ Our customers require fluids that lubricate and cool as the tool bit cuts so the metal doesn’t break or shear,” explained Munish Garg, owner and managing director of See Lube. “ AltaLUB 5300 lubricates better than other additives, is easy to add to existing formulations, and ensures more consistent precision across tool runs. We create better products with Ingevity.”

The video of AltaLUB 5300’s value in metalworking fluid manufacturing can be viewed here. The story in its entirety can also be read here.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.