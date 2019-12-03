San Bernardino County, California, leverages Tyler Technologies’ Socrata solution for HealthStat initiative.

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today an important step toward improving community health as the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health launches HealthStat. This data portal, powered by Tyler’s Socrata®, enables county staff to manage and analyze vast amounts of aggregated public health data to measure performance, shape policy, and engage the public.

The portal is one component of an overall data strategy involving Socrata® Connected Government Cloud, an advanced internal data-sharing solution purpose-built for government. This solution will provide the health department with a centralized platform that its 900 employees will use to securely manage and interpret its own data with built-in analytics. San Bernardino’s program focuses on measuring performance and outcomes related to access to services, the prevention and treatment of disease, and education and empowerment of residents to encourage healthy behaviors and disaster preparedness.

“The idea behind this is shifting a paradigm,” said Trudy Raymundo, San Bernardino County Department of Public Health executive director. “It’s a data revolution. We have the ability to be transformative in something as simple as putting out metrics, data, information, and resources. I’m hoping it’s not just transformative for the department, but for the community.”

San Bernardino County has a history of embracing technologies to improve programs and drive more value from its data. The health department launched an open data portal in 2015 and is currently updating the Community Vital Signs open data performance program, all powered by Socrata.

This step forward in the program will enable the department to streamline data governance, self-service access, and discovery across the organization. It enables internal users to collaborate and share data in a secure environment, as well as share open data information with the public.

“We want to focus on achieving better outcomes,” said Jake Campbell, the San Bernardino County department data manager. “We have a lot of data at our fingertips, and by configuring connectors and automating processes and analysis in Socrata, we can put the focus on streamlining and improving our programs.”

The county health department joins organizations such as the San Francisco Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the state of Texas, and the state of Maryland by using Socrata Connected Government Cloud to democratize access to data and run government programs with more effectiveness and efficiency.

“A healthy community is not just people — it’s the environment, quality of life, civic engagement, and access to opportunities,” said Franklin Williams, president of Tyler’s Data & Insights Division. “We applaud San Bernardino County Department of Public Health for taking this vital step to leverage its data to create a healthier and more connected community.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

