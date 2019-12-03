Cerner Names AWS as Its Preferred Cloud and Machine Learning Provider

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Cerner Corporation, a global healthcare technology company, announced that Cerner has selected AWS as its preferred cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) provider. Cerner will use AWS’s broad portfolio of services, including ML, analytics, and Internet of things (IoT), to help create the next chapter of healthcare’s digital age, which will focus on advancing the patient care experience, improving the health of populations, and reducing the per capita cost of healthcare. Cerner will use AWS services to lead this evolution in healthcare to increase efficiencies and lower operational burdens and creating new technologies for care providers to interact with patients.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Cerner is working to migrate its core applications to AWS. Taking advantage of AWS’s broad set of global cloud-based products, Cerner will offer providers and healthcare organizations the ability to access and leverage clinical data in new ways to drive faster innovation, improve quality of care, and provide patients with more power and influence on their own healthcare than ever before.

To achieve its goals, Cerner is standardizing its AI and ML workloads on AWS to create predictive technology. The Cerner Machine Learning Ecosystem (CMLE), a new platform that was built using Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS Lambda, Amazon Simple Queue Service, AWS Step Functions, and Amazon CloudWatch, will assist data scientists in building, deploying, monitoring, and managing ML models at scale. This work will help Cerner further uncover predictive and digital diagnostic insights that will offer earlier health interventions. By adding ML services like Amazon Lex, Amazon Polly, Amazon Transcribe, and Amazon Translate on top of the CMLE, developers will be able to create chatbots that give patients access to their personal health records and the ability to ask questions about their medication, diagnoses, and medical conditions. These new predictive capabilities will be designed to help healthcare providers improve point-of-care documentation, patient safety, and operational efficiency.

For example, Cerner has been helping healthcare providers identify and intervene earlier with patients that are more likely to be readmitted at hospitals, or are at risk for certain diseases and conditions, like strokes or heart disease. In addition, by using tools like voice-activated documentation, Cerner will not only change the technology offered to hospitals and health systems, but also give healthcare providers tools to help predict adverse health events and proactively intervene at critical care points. This will result in a more holistic, preventative, and strategic way of delivering care to millions of patients across the world. Cerner is also looking at how to address clinician burnout by leveraging voice processing and other AWS ML services to enable doctors and providers to spend less time filling out forms and more quality time with their patients.

“We’re on the leading edge of healthcare’s cognitive age, making technology more relevant and data more actionable for health systems,” said Brent Shafer, Chairman and CEO, Cerner. “We’ve spent 40 years digitizing data for hundreds of millions of people across the world and taken health records out of paper charts and manila folders. Our work with AWS will put us at the leading edge of cognitive data. Where we’re headed is taking the digital age to a new level to reduce costs, providing more insights into diseases, and giving clinicians back valuable time.”

“Healthcare and life sciences organizations, like Cerner, trust AWS with their mission-critical workloads, knowing that they can securely and easily invent new solutions, and quickly scale the approaches that are most effective,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS. “Cerner will leverage our comprehensive machine learning and analytics services to gain new clinical and business insights that have the potential to significantly improve the delivery of patient care. By running their workloads on AWS, Cerner will drive a new era of health system interoperability and data portability to improve health outcomes across the continuum of care.”

