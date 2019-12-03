Silver Peak Announces Integration with New Amazon Web Services Transit Gateway Network Manager

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silver Peak®, the global SD-WAN leader, delivering the transformational promise of the cloud with a self-driving wide area network™, today expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), integrating the business-driven Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform with the new AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager to provide a solution that enables enterprises to manage and monitor connectivity between AWS and their branch locations from a single console within AWS. Through this seamless integration, cloud-first enterprises can now create a single global view of cloud and network resources and centrally monitor and manage connectivity from branch and remote locations to cloud resources wherever they reside.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with AWS, announcing integration between the Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform and the new AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager,” said David Hughes, founder and CEO of Silver Peak. “The new AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager will enable customers to centrally monitor and manage connectivity from on-premise EdgeConnect deployments to network devices on AWS, providing a global view of network telemetry, events and changes to deliver the highest quality of experience to branch and remote site users.”

Seamless Integration, Seamless Connectivity

As enterprises migrate an increasing number of applications, services and infrastructure to the cloud, they are rapidly deploying SD-WAN to realize the benefits of broadband connectivity and to directly connect branch site users to cloud resources. Many are challenged with the complexities of building and managing global private networks using internet transport services to connect geographically distributed locations and users with proximity-based cloud resources. AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager changes this paradigm. Now, Silver Peak customers that use AWS can quickly set up a global view of their private networks by importing AWS objects and defining on-premise resources within a centralized gateway manager. By integrating Unity EdgeConnect branch and remote site SD-WAN deployments with AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager, network managers can create a single consolidated global view of all sites and connections between AWS and their on-premise locations, gaining visibility into network changes, events, and health telemetry to deliver the highest quality of experience for users.

A Modern Cloud-first SD-WAN Edge Platform

The Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform uniquely liberates cloud-first enterprises from the limitations of conventional network approaches by shifting to a business-first networking model. EdgeConnect replaces routers, unifying SD-WAN, firewall, segmentation, routing, WAN optimization and application visibility and control in a single platform, centrally managed with Unity Orchestrator™. EdgeConnect is engineered to continuously learn and adapt to changing business requirements to deliver the highest quality of experience to enterprise users and IT organizations.

About Silver Peak

