Questback Boosts Agenda Consulting’s Employee and Volunteer Engagement Offer

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Questback, a global leader in experience management, has entered into a new strategic agreement with Agenda Consulting, a leading research consultancy that helps not-for-profit organisations develop and sustain the highest levels of employee and volunteer engagement.

After conducting an in-depth evaluation of a variety of survey platforms, Agenda Consulting deemed Questback’s solution the most powerful and complementary to their expansion goals. By incorporating Questback’s cutting-edge survey capabilities and online reporting dashboards, Agenda Consulting can now provide more sophisticated feedback, benchmarking, and analytics tools to their clients and elevate their employee and volunteer survey offer.

“We are thrilled to partner with Agenda Consulting to help their clients easily capture and measure the impact of their employee experience,” said Peter Wilde, Head of Employee Experience for the UK at Questback. “With this enhanced offering their clients can now better listen to their people.”

Roger Parry, Director of Agenda Consulting, said: “We are delighted to partner with Questback on our future survey software platform and are excited about the new benefits and functionality we will be able to offer our clients in the new year.”

Parry Continued: “Our use of Questback’s software will strengthen our offer and enhance our clients’ ability to maximise the insight from their employee and volunteer survey programmes. Ultimately we hope it will enable our clients to better understand their people in order to better deliver on their mission.”

About Agenda Consulting

Agenda Consulting is a research consultancy, helping not-for-profit organisations develop and sustain the highest levels of employee and volunteer engagement. We have expertise in Employee and Volunteer Engagement Surveys, Respectful Workplace Surveys, Pulse, On-boarding, Exit Surveys and HR and Volunteer Management Benchmarking.

Agenda Consulting works with a wide range of non-profit clients in the UK and internationally including British Heart Foundation, Crisis, Shelter, English Heritage, RSPCA, UNICEF, WaterAid, Save the Children International and United Nations.

We are catalysts in providing leaders with compelling evidence and deep insight, giving them the confidence to craft the right strategies to deliver their vision. For more information, please visit www.agendaconsulting.co.uk.

About Questback

Questback is the enterprise platform for Experience Management that helps organizations capture critical insights from their employees, customers, and the market. Using experience data and cutting-edge AI technology, Questback helps foster high-performing employees, convert leads, create high-value customers, build brands and increase profitability. Questback’s flexible cloud offering allows organizations to easily integrate real-time experience data and social listening into their existing software solutions, including systems like Salesforce and Microsoft Teams. Founded in 2000, Questback’s worldwide offices offer a breadth of expertise to customers across the globe, including complex privacy, compliance security, and modern cloud-based architecture. For more information, please visit www.questback.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.