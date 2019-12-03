DigiCert and Ubisecure partner for next-generation Legal Entity Identifier organization identity solutions

LEHI, Utah & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigiCert, Inc., the world’s leading provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and PKI solutions, and Ubisecure, a digital identity services provider and accredited Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) issuer through the Global LEI Foundation (GLEIF), today jointly announced their collaboration to help solve organizational identity challenges through the addition of LEIs into future DigiCert offerings. The partnership will also extend the availability of LEIs to DigiCert customers via Ubisecure’s RapidLEI platform.

“DigiCert is excited to work with the Ubisecure team and GLEIF to explore how LEIs can have a positive impact for our customers and their end-users,” said DigiCert CEO John Merrill. “DigiCert has a long history of commitment to confirming identity for digital interactions. Our work with LEIs represents another step to further enhance online trust for various connected ecosystems.”

DigiCert and Ubisecure will explore the identity assurance benefits of LEIs in digital certificates, including for secure email, code signing and certificate-based access control for employees, contractors and other third parties. LEIs offer a standardized, reliable and consistent means of asserting organization identity and ownership and avoiding identity-based collisions. LEIs contain a specific code that is generated based on the company organization type and jurisdiction information. With over 1.5m LEIs in use today, they are fast becoming the de-facto globally recognized organization identifier. Ubisecure is also developing cutting-edge LEI-based services like Right to Represent – an Identity Provider (IdP) service to validate mandated rights of individuals to represent their company.

Paul Tourret, Corporate Development Officer at Ubisecure, said, “As a Certificate Authority with a focus on high-assurance certificates, DigiCert has long understood that being able to assert a verified organizational identity to end users is essential to making the internet a more transparent place to do business. We are honored to be collaborating with the world’s largest Certificate Authority to connect the LEI and CA ecosystems. DigiCert has a well-earned reputation as a responsible and forward-thinking Certificate Authority.”

Stephan Wolf, CEO of GLEIF, said, “The Ubisecure and DigiCert partnership means we see one of the first global Certificate Authorities join the Global LEI System. We are very excited that two technology leaders are working together to extend the availability of LEIs through new solutions. And we see this as an endorsement of how LEIs connect identity ecosystems to simplify legal entity identification in the digital age for the benefit of all stakeholders globally.”

DigiCert is the world’s leading Certificate Authority and one of the original CAs to provide industry requirements and related solutions that assert the value of validated identity, whether that’s organizations, individuals or things. The company has committed to numerous cutting-edge R&D projects around organization identity, quantum computing and IoT device identity, and customers rely on DigiCert to solve complex identity, authentication and encryption challenges.

Ubisecure has been the fastest growing Legal Entity Identifier issuer throughout 2019. Its LEI service, RapidLEI, was founded by Certificate Authority industry veterans previously responsible for launching GeoTrust into Europe and co-founding another of the top global certificate authorities. After exiting that company, the team developed the RapidLEI solution to make LEIs accessible where on-demand, verified organizational identity assurance is essential – including Banking, FinTech, compliance, and now to Certificate Authority (CA) customers and partners.

Standalone LEIs are available to DigiCert customers at www.rapidlei.com/digicert. The companies will continue to collaborate with industry stakeholders on other innovative uses of the LEI.

For more information about LEIs and Ubisecure services please visit ubisecure.com or rapidlei.com.