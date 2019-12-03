USADATA’s Director of Digital Marketing, Will Bailey, to speak at Digital Summit Dallas

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USADATA, a leading provider of digital marketing and data services, will be presenting at Digital Summit Dallas at the Irving Convention Center on December 3rd at 3:30 pm. Will Bailey, USADATA’s Director of Digital Marketing, will deliver a presentation entitled Using Data to Drive Superior Digital Marketing Returns, which focuses on how to leverage data to establish realistic digital campaign key performance indicators, identify a higher value prospect audience, and create actionable campaign reports to continually increase marketing ROI.

“More now than ever, organizations are hungry for the ability to anticipate, track, and optimize the ROI of their marketing programs,” said Will. “The evidence for this was clear in the overwhelmingly positive response we received to our presentation on how to track and drive ROI for organizations of all sizes and industries at Digital Summit Boston. We’re excited to share our unique take on how to achieve this, and more, at Digital Summit Dallas.”

Event registration can be found at https://dallas.digitalsummit.com/tickets/. USADATA will also be exhibiting at Booth 12 at Digital Summit Dallas at the Irving Convention Center on Tuesday, December 3rd and Wednesday, December 4th. Those unable to attend may access a copy of the presentation on Tuesday, December 3rd at https://www.usadata.com/digitalsummit/.

