PCI Pal Selected for Membership in Avaya’s DevConnect Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI Pal, the secure payments provider for contact centers, today announced it has been selected by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) for membership as a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program. Avaya is a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, delivering open, converged and innovative solutions for contact centers and unified communications that create intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees.

As a DevConnect Technology Partner, PCI Pal expects to deliver proven interoperability of its solutions with Avaya contact center solutions, so companies can benefit from integrating PCI-compliant telephone payment security into their existing Avaya telephony systems.

Darren Gill, CRO of PCI Pal said, “We are delighted to join Avaya’s DevConnect program; we support many customers who wish to implement payment card security into existing call flows and desktop applications within their Avaya contact center and telephony environments. Membership in the Avaya developer community will help us deliver a more enhanced service to customers utilizing Avaya’s market-leading communications solutions.”

“PCI Pal provides a comprehensive suite of secure card payment solutions that help solve the PCI compliance conundrum faced by contact centers around the world,” said Eric Rossman, vice president, Partners, Developers and Alliances, Avaya. “As a member of the Avaya DevConnect Program, PCI Pal is well placed to help joint customers extend the value of contact center investments and ultimately accelerate the speed at which their organization delivers true value to the bottom line, in a safe and compliant way.”

The Avaya DevConnect program promotes the development, compliance-testing and co-marketing of innovative third-party solutions that are compatible with standards-based Avaya solutions. Member organizations have expertise in a broad range of capabilities – spanning collaboration, management, analytics, reporting and communications-enabled business process applications – helping joint customers extend the value of their collaboration and contact center investments and accelerate the speed at which their organization delivers true value to the bottom line.

The Avaya DevConnect program currently includes thousands of software and hardware developer companies, integrators, service providers and customers. Members have created a broad array of innovative solutions tested for Avaya compliance, including natural language speech recognition applications, mobile and emergency notification services, specialized computer telephony integration and reporting capabilities, and applications tailored for specific vertical industries.

Through the DevConnect program, Avaya provides companies with a wide range of technical education, access and support for many Avaya platforms and interfaces, often at no cost to Registered members. Technology Partners receive additional benefits in terms of in-depth, joint compliance testing activities and co-marketing support, based on their alignment with Avaya strategy and value offered to Avaya customers. DevConnect Technology Partners like PCI Pal must meet rigorous criteria for customer satisfaction, product support, business operations, marketing and sales.

Membership information and a listing of solutions developed and tested under the DevConnect program are available at www.avaya.com/devconnect.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE:AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

About PCI Pal

PCI Pal is the specialist provider of secure payment solutions for contact centers and businesses taking Cardholder Not Present (CNP) payments. PCI Pal’s globally accessible cloud platform empowers organisations to take payments securely without bringing their environments into scope of PCI DSS and other card payment data security rules and regulations.

With the entire product portfolio served from PCI Pal’s cloud environment, integrations with existing telephony, payment, and desktop environments are simple and light-touch, ensuring no degradation of service while achieving security and compliance.

PCI Pal has offices in London, Ipswich (UK) and Charlotte NC (USA). For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PCIPAL