Neumann University Selects Ellucian CRM Advance to Further Modernization Efforts

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced that Neumann University, a private Catholic university in Aston, Pennsylvania, has added Ellucian CRM Advance to its suite of Ellucian solutions. CRM Advance will support the institution’s alumni relations and fundraising efforts which help fuel campus-wide modernization.

Founded in 1965, Neumann University is launching significant organizational upgrades as it continues its rapid growth. The university was seeking a robust solution capable of supporting its increasingly complex advancement needs. With CRM Advance, Neumann University will save significant time and resources, while increasing the scale of personalized constituent engagement.

“Our university is young and growing quickly,” said Neumann University Vice President of Advancement Carrie Snyder. “To support our continued development we needed a solution that would help our team automate tasks that take time and focus away from priorities like campaign development. CRM Advance will empower our staff to better engage the growing Neumann community and help us meet our fundraising goals of today, while nurturing future generations of socially responsible students.”

CRM Advance provides modern automation tools that allow staff to streamline processes and procedures, such as gift processing and recruiting initiatives, which previously required significant manual effort. The solution will also enable data synchronization with the university’s existing ERP system, Ellucian Colleague, allowing for more personalized communication and engagement with alumni.

“Neumann University is a shining example of a young university investing in technology to drive growth, inspire philanthropy, and transform the lives of its students,” said Ellucian Associate Vice President, Advancement Beth Brenner. “We look forward to helping Neumann offer more personalized attention to alumni and supporters, a core institutional value that’s critical to advancing their mission.”

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian’s comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today’s fast-changing landscape. To find out what’s next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.