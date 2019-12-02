Crayon Receives AWS Well-Architected Partner Status

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crayon Group Holding ASA (OSE: CRAYON), a global IT advisory firm, announced today it has earned a specialized Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner status for its deep technical proficiency and proven customer success.

The Well-Architected Partner status is part of AWS‘ prestigious Well-Architected Framework, which provides a consistent and scalable approach for customers to build secure, high-performing, and efficient infrastructures for their applications.

“The AWS Well-Architected Partner status confirms the Crayon commitment to champion secure, efficient, and cost-effective systems in the cloud,“ says Crayon CEO Torgrim Takle. “The achievement empowers Crayon to provide a more effective engagement and data-driven business value for our customers.“

The Well-Architected status enables cloud architects to evaluate workloads against cloud best practices using the five pillars: operational excellence, security, reliability, performance efficiency, and cost optimization.

A review of the AWS webpage shows that out of thousands of partners, fewer than 200 have the Well-Architected Partner status.

In addition to Crayon’s new partner status, the Oslo-based company is also an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with over 350 dedicated experts equipped and certified in AWS cloud technology.

ABOUT CRAYON:

Crayon Group Holding ASA is a leading IT advisory firm in digital transformation services. With unique IP tools and skilled employees, Crayon helps optimize its clients' ROI from complex software technology investments. Crayon has deep experience within volume software licensing optimization, digital engineering, and predictive analytics and assists clients every step of their digital transformation. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the company has more than 1,400 employees in 45 offices worldwide.