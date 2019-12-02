Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Completes Full Renovation and Repositioning of The Reach Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park”) (NYSE:PK) today announced that the company recently completed a $10 million renovation and repositioning of the 150-room Reach resort in Key West (“The Reach”), including a rebrand to The Reach Key West, Curio Collection by Hilton. The resort reopened on December 1st following a four-month closure for renovation.

“We are excited to welcome back the renovated and repositioned Reach resort to our portfolio,” commented Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Park. “We believe the resort’s affiliation with Hilton’s Curio Collection best positions the resort to welcome Key West guests who are seeking a unique, memorable and modern stay. The Reach’s new affiliation also allows the resort to better complement its sister property, the historic Casa Marina, a Waldorf Astoria Resort. Our Key West complex offers guests unparalleled amenities and experiences across the upper upscale and luxury spectrum, all while embracing Key West’s vibrant and carefree culture.”

The newly appointed resort features 150 renovated rooms, each with a private balcony. The Reach’s new restaurant, Four Marlins, offers oceanfront views and a modernized design that reflects Key West’s unique culture. The resort also features over 4,000 square feet of indoor meeting space as well as an additional 18,000 square feet of outdoor event space, including The Reach’s iconic gazebo situated on the water as well as outdoor event space along the only natural sand beach in Key West. Other amenities include an outdoor pool, bocce ball court, state-of-the-art fitness center featuring Peloton spin bikes and two on-site Escape Rooms.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is the second largest publicly traded lodging real estate investment trusts with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 65 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 35,000 rooms primarily located in prime U.S. markets with high barriers to entry. For additional information, please visit Park's website at www.pkhotelsandresorts.com.

For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at www.pkhotelsandresorts.com