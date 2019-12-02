FlightBridgeED and Life Link III Team Up to Launch New Research Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlightBridgeED and Life Link III are proud to announce they are teaming up on the development of a new Research Academy to promote evidence-based research within the air medical industry. With both organizations sharing a strong commitment to promoting research and clinical excellence, this partnership will focus on bringing industry-leading organizations together with a shared focus on the advancement of research and critical care education. This initiative will also include support and partnership with ESO and UCLA: Prehospital Care Research Forum to provide the necessary data and education to build a robust and successful research academy.

FlightBridgeED will launch the one-year Research Academy at the FlightBridgeED Air & Surface Transport Symposium (FAST20) on May 17, 2020. This academy will involve an intensive 2-day pre-conference workshop at FAST20 along with continued education and research completed throughout the year. The Research Academy will focus on developing new researchers by providing them with the data and tools needed to promote the advancement of evidence-based medicine.

“We are excited to announce this strategic alignment and partnership with Life Link III. Life Link III will power the Research Academy by supporting this endeavor through their robust infrastructure and gift of financial support. Together with ESO and UCLA: Prehospital Care Research Forum, we look forward to launching a new generation of evidence-based researchers,” said Eric Bauer, Chief Executive Officer at FlightBridgeED.

“For 35 years, Life Link III has been committed to promoting clinical excellence, research and education. This partnership will allow us to promote evidence-based research as it relates to air and surface medical transport and brings together organizations that are leading the industry in regard to research, education, and advanced critical care clinical capabilities,” said Kolby Kolbert, Vice President of Clinical Services at Life Link III.

More information regarding the Research Academy can be found at www.flightbridgeed.com.

FlightBridgeED, LLC is a medical education company that specializes in providing pre-hospital, critical care, and emergency medicine education for healthcare professionals of all types. Initially, we were created out of what several air medical industry professionals observed as a terrible lack of education for paramedics wanting to step onto a skid, and into the skies. Of course, once the conversations expanded it was obvious that the same lack of education plagued the nurses as well. The self-guided study and some expensive classes requiring weeks of attendance were almost all of the choices available to healthcare professionals interested in critical care education. Further, there were no classes that prepared the student to take on the role of flight crew member without extensive, extra on-the-job training costing thousands of dollars for employers and valuable time for the new flight crew member. www.flightbridgeed.com

Life Link III operates eight helicopter bases that include Alexandria, Blaine, Brainerd, Duluth, Hibbing, and Willmar in Minnesota, and Marshfield and Rice Lake in Wisconsin. The company’s helicopter and airplane services provide on-scene emergency response and inter-facility transport for patients requiring critical care. Life Link III’s transportation services are accredited by CAMTS (Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transportation Systems), ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety are met. Life Link III is a non-profit consortium made up of the following member-owner organizations: Allina Health, CentraCare Health, Children’s Minnesota, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Regions Hospital/HealthPartners®, Hennepin Healthcare, Marshfield Clinic Health System, St. Luke’s, and HSHS Sacred Heart/St. Joseph’s. www.lifelinkiii.com