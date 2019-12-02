Didi Chuxing Selects Airgain to Provide C-V2X Connectivity for Autonomous Vehicle Pilot

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced that it has been selected by Didi Chuxing (DiDi), one of the world’s leading mobile transportation platforms, for delivering high performance C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything) connectivity for an autonomous vehicle pilot in Shanghai.

Airgain’s MULTIMAX FV ™ ITS 3-in-1 high gain antenna provides two high gain directional antenna arrays operating in the ITS (Intelligent Transportation Systems) 5.9GHz frequency band, as is used for DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications) and C-V2X communications, and 1x1 multi-constellation GNSS (GPS/Beidou) for navigation. The roof-mount MULTIMAX FV ITS antenna solution was customized specifically for DiDi’s robo-taxi project, having been successfully deployed, tested, and optimized throughout several key testing stages on its autonomous vehicles on public roads in Jiading District of Shanghai.

“The Airgain C-V2X solution was chosen based on the high gain and efficiency results, and the ability to perform at an advanced level when working on set routes,” said John Pan, General Manager, Asia at Airgain. “We’re thrilled to have been chosen by DiDi and we value our relationship with this leading-edge company. We are looking forward to further technological collaborations in support of the advancement of autonomous driving technologies.”

“Working with our auto-industry partners, DiDi has the potential to become the first business to realize a large-scale robo-taxi service in China,” said Zhang Bo, Chief Technology Officer at DiDi, and the head of its autonomous driving unit. “After searching the industry for wireless technology partners, Airgain was the obvious choice. We value this opportunity to leverage Airgain’s automotive antenna technology for the advancement of ITS application development.”

This collaboration demonstrates Airgain’s commitment to providing advanced connectivity solutions in support of accelerating the development of Intelligent Transportation Systems, and overall autonomous and connected car innovation. With over 15 years of providing leading-edge wireless system solutions, Airgain brings technological superiority and a depth of applications experience to connected vehicle applications through its reliable and high performance wireless solutions for in-vehicle, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure applications.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Didi Chixung

DiDi offers on-demand taxi-hailing, private car-hailing, bike-sharing, automotive solutions and smart transportation services to over 550 million users across China, Japan, Latin America and Australia, delivering over 10 billion rides per year. By leveraging its AI capabilities in China, Silicon Valley and other regions, DiDi focuses on developing localized innovations for different markets, including safe mobility technologies and financial innovations. It also works with governments, taxi companies and public transportation operators to develop smart transportation management platforms.

Created in 2016, DiDi’s autonomous driving team now has over 200 specialists leading a comprehensive R&D operation covering a multitude of research areas, including HD mapping, perception, behavior prediction, planning and control, infrastructure and simulation, labeling, problem diagnosis, vehicle modifications, connected car, and security, among others. The team is developing and testing autonomous driving vehicles in both China and the United States. DiDi upgraded its autonomous driving unit to become an independent company in August 2019.

