The Genie Company Partners with Yonomi

MOUNT HOPE, Ohio & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Genie Company is excited to announce the integration of its full line of Wi-Fi enabled smart garage door openers and controllers with Yonomi, the simple smart home integration platform.

The convenience of monitoring and controlling your garage door with the Aladdin Connect® app is now extended to Yonomi’s free smart home automation app. With Yonomi, consumers can set up customized routines involving multiple smart home products to make home life simpler and more comfortable. Available for both iOS and Android, Yonomi integrates with more than 250 popular smart home devices and is used in over 140 countries.

The Yonomi app now works with the full line of Genie’s reliable, powerful, and ultra-quiet Wi-Fi-enabled smart garage door openers and is available nationwide at retailers and professional garage door dealers. Consumers can also easily retrofit their existing garage door opener and connect it to the Yonomi app using the Aladdin Connect Wi-Fi controller.

“We are excited to offer our Aladdin Connect customers the opportunity to connect and control multiple smart home products using the Yonomi app,” said Tom Kerber, Director of Product Management for Connected Platforms at Genie. “The Yonomi partnership extends on our history of innovation and leadership in the connected home.”

“Bringing the most recognized brand of garage door openers into the Yonomi app provides a broad group of new capabilities to Yonomi customers,” said Yonomi CEO, Kent Dickson. “The garage is the primary access point for most single-family home owners and is therefore a critical piece of the smart home ecosystem.”

For more information, please visit www.yonomi.co or www.geniecompany.com.

About The Genie Company

The Genie Company is based in Mt. Hope, Ohio, and is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie® name itself is a well-recognized icon among homeowners, builders, and dealers alike. Genie distributes its openers and accessories through a broad distribution channel of professional dealers, wholesalers, and retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada. To learn more or for regular updates, become a Genie fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, or visit www.geniecompany.com.

About Yonomi

Yonomi is the simple smart home integration platform. We make it easy for innovators to build great apps and devices that connect with the smart home. Our suite of products includes the Yonomi App, a free mobile app for consumers that makes it simple to discover, connect, and automate the most popular smart home devices using a single service. Our IoT solutions also include Yonomi ThinCloud, a turnkey Backend as a Service for building and scaling consumer IoT devices, and Yonomi One, a powerful platform for designing apps and services that integrate with the smart home.